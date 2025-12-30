15 Creative Ways To Use Breakfast Sausage Any Time Of Day
A staple on the brunch table across America and beyond, breakfast sausage is often found stuffed into sandwiches, crumbled into gravy, or served as a hearty side to eggs, waffles, or hash browns. This versatile meat-based product comes in a few different forms. It's typically made from pork that's seasoned with herbs and spices like sage, thyme, and nutmeg, though turkey and chicken versions are also widely available. The meat is either shaped into patties or links, and is also available in bulk without casings, which makes it easier to break it down into bite-sized chunks during cooking. Whichever version you prefer, there's certainly no shortage of ways to use breakfast sausage in your everyday cooking.
Stirred into batters or doughs, stacked into muffins, or tossed into casseroles, breakfast sausage is a fantastic ingredient for adding sustenance, protein, and a dose of savory richness to a variety of recipes, and its appeal isn't limited to breakfast time. This humble ingredient is far more flexible than it gets credit for and works just as well in elegant appetizers and cozy dinners as it does breakfasts. So, if you're looking to boost a homemade meal with some comforting flavor and satisfying texture, humble breakfast sausage might just be the answer. Here are some of the most delicious ways to make it shine.
Make a copycat Sausage McGriddle
The McGriddle is a favorite on the McDonald's menu, thanks to its fluffy griddle cakes, herbed sausage patty, and optional layers of folded egg and melty cheese. And, you can absolutely enjoy this hearty breakfast without hitting the drive-thru. With the help of trusty breakfast sausage, this savory delight can easily be whipped up from the comfort of your own kitchen.
To make the famous griddle cakes, you'll want to prep a maple syrup-infused buttermilk batter and fry dollops in a round mold to create those perfect McGriddle-style circles. The egg element is essentially a mini folded omelet and includes a splash of heavy cream to amp up the richness. Then, for the all-important meat layer, you can either grab pre-made sausage patties or shape your own with bulk breakfast sausage. Or, for even more control over the flavor, make your own sausage from scratch with plain ground pork and season the meat before shaping it. Once the sausage rounds are golden-brown on both sides, stack them with the egg, a slice of American cheese, and sausage.
There's plenty of opportunity to put your own spin on the classic version here, like by adding fillings that will complement the sausage. Try crispy bacon, spicy jalapeños, or other cheeses like cheddar or pepper Jack.
Add it to homemade bread
Homemade bread can be easily enhanced with flavor-boosting add-ins, and breakfast sausage is a must-try. The meat can be used in various types of bread; it'll add heaps of richness and fit in seamlessly alongside other savory ingredients.
A fantastic way to use pan-fried, crumbled breakfast sausage is in a soft, pull-apart monkey bread. You can use canned biscuits as the base, toss in the sausage pieces, and bake it all in a Bundt pan. You can even combine the meat with scrambled eggs and cheese to create a fully loaded breakfast-style bread. Another great way to use it is a breakfast focaccia. Just fry up some breakfast links, chop them into chunks, and scatter these over the dough before baking, along with any other additions of your choice (think roasted red pepper, shredded cheddar, or bacon). Breakfast sausage also works brilliantly in a stuffed loaf; the cooked meat (perhaps paired with some melty provolone cheese and sliced onions) is wrapped with dough and shaped into a log.
Toss it into a casserole
Casseroles are easy to prep and crowd-pleasing, and you can't go wrong with adding breakfast sausage to them. As you'd expect, the meat works especially well in breakfast-style bakes, where its herby profile tastes amazing alongside other classic brunch ingredients.
Try creating a hearty sausage strata by pairing the pan-fried sausage with sauteed shallots, shredded cheese, herbs, and cubes of crusty bread, then soaking everything in an egg-and-milk mixture overnight. The next day, you'll bake the casserole until it's gloriously crisp and golden on top and tender within.
Shredded potatoes are another fitting match for the sausage, and this combo yields a satisfying contrast of textures. The frozen shreds can be layered into a baking dish and topped with a mixture of cooked sausage, cheese, eggs, or whatever else takes your fancy, with everything oven-baked and sliced into squares. You can even prep a sausage casserole in the slow cooker by layering shredded potatoes with the meat, the seasoned egg mixture, and any other mix-ins, then leaving everything to simmer until set.
Turn quesadillas into a brunch-worthy delight
Turn quesadillas into a crave-worthy breakfast treat by stuffing them with tender breakfast sausage crumbles. This not only makes for an exceptionally flavorful morning meal, but it also adds a substantial dose of protein, so every bite keeps you feeling fuller for longer.
Bulk sausage works great here, and you can absolutely enhance the meat with extra seasonings, like paprika, oregano, and garlic powder, as you're pan-frying it. Sausage patties can also be stuffed into tortillas, too (just cut them in half if needed). Shredded cheddar or Mexican cheese would be natural pairings for the meat, as would fluffy scrambled eggs, but the customization possibilities are endless. Incorporate sauteed veggies such as peppers, mushrooms, or onions, or make your stack even more protein-rich by throwing in black beans or crumbled bacon.
After you've folded the filled tortillas and fried them until they're delightfully crispy, pick some fresh toppings to complement the sausage. Creamy guacamole or sour cream are excellent contrasts, while a scattering of chopped parsley or cilantro can help cut through the richness of the meat.
Stuff it inside waffle batter
Adding savory mixs-ins to a stack of syrupy waffles is a delicious way to balance out the sweetness, and what better ingredient for adding texture and herby depth than breakfast sausage? It's a simple case of folding the cooked sausage crumbles into your go-to waffle batter, and dolloping the mixture into your waffle iron to cook it. As always, other savory ingredients like shredded cheese, herbs, onions, and bacon are welcome, so don't hesitate to stir these into the batter, too.
If you're after an even heartier finish, consider cooking a whole, fried breakfast sausage patty between dollops of the waffle batter, so the center of each golden waffle is stuffed with a thick layer of meaty goodness. Alternatively, keep things simple by prepping plain waffles, and sandwiching a sausage patty between them post-cooking. The warm, meaty stack will taste incredible with a generous drizzle of maple syrup.
Add heartiness to fried rice
Fried rice is endlessly adaptable, as a whole host of proteins and veggies can work beautifully alongside the fluffy base. Try adding breakfast sausage to your next batch for richness and texture. It'll complement popular add-ins like carrots, peas, and egg, and even serve as a fitting accompaniment to Asian-inspired ingredients such as soy sauce and sesame oil. But there's also the option to switch things up and really lean into the American-inspired breakfast theme.
Whipping up a batch of breakfast-style fried rice can be as simple as pairing the browned, crumbled sausage meat with some veggies (bell peppers or mushrooms work great), crumbled bacon, scrambled egg, and the chilled, day-old cooked rice. You can cook them in a wok over high heat with seasonings of your choice; the resulting dish is simple, speedy, and packed with flavor. To make the dish even heartier, consider enhancing the mixture with some extras. Baked tater tots are a fun addition and amp up the indulgence with their fluffy-crisp bite. Spinach or kale will add a vibrant pop of green, and a scattering of shredded cheese will always go down a treat.
Add it to mac and cheese
This indulgent family favorite is undeniably comforting as it is, but there's always room to take a basic mac and cheese to the next level of deliciousness. Sliced or crumbled breakfast sausage can transform this rich, cheesy creation into a protein-packed, deeply savory meal that's sure to impress.
Just pan-fry the sausage as normal, breaking it down as you go if you're using a bulk variety, or browning links all over until cooked through. Slice the meat if necessary, then just stir it together with the cooked pasta and silky cheese sauce for extra texture and depth. Enjoy the mac in this creamy form, or transfer it to a baking dish and top everything with breadcrumbs or more cheese for a crispy, golden finish. This meaty upgrade can also be elevated further by mixing some complementary seasonings into the cheese sauce, such as mustard powder, paprika, or Italian seasoning.
Spruce up a shakshuka
Shakshuka is the ultimate show-stopping brunch and shines even brighter with the simple addition of breakfast sausage. The meat offers herb-forward complexity to the tangy tomato base, deepens the savory notes of the sauce, and keeps things fresh and wholesome.
Cooked crumbled sausage is easy to spread throughout the sauce. You can add it to the skillet with the shakshuka base; sauteed bell peppers and onions are an excellent place to start, and punchy seasonings are a must. Try using a blend of aromatics, herbs, and spices such as garlic, cumin, thyme, and paprika. Spicy ingredients like harissa paste and red pepper flakes will also blend especially well with the mild profile of the sausage. Canned tomatoes come next and turn the mixture into a vibrant sauce.
Once the jammy eggs have been baked into the meaty sauce, adorn the skillet with some fresh garnishes. Creamy, crumbled feta will continue the rich, savory theme, while freshly chopped parsley provides a balancing burst of freshness.
Stuff mushrooms
Cheesy stuffed mushrooms offer the perfect blend of elegance and indulgence. If you prefer a heartier approach when making these fully-loaded appetizers, try adding sausage to the mix.
After frying up bulk breakfast sausage, combine the crumbles with some well-matched mix-ins to create a well-rounded filling. A cream cheese base is ideal, and other shredded cheeses like cheddar or Parmesan will deliver a sharper, nuttier hit that blends beautifully with the savory sausage. Fresh minced garlic and herbs like parsley and sage will enhance the umami notes of both the meat and mushrooms, too.
With the mushroom cups filled, feel free to finish with a crunchy topping before baking to contrast those tender sausage chunks. Panko breadcrumbs are a reliable pick for keeping things light and crisp, as are crushed cornflakes, sice their mild taste allows the bold flavors of the sausage and cheese to shine.
Craft a comforting breakfast ramen
A steaming bowlful of ramen might typically come adorned with tender pork belly slices, jammy boiled eggs, or crunchy beansprouts, but this Japanese classic can easily be adapted into a comforting breakfast dish. There are a few different ways to give ramen the breakfast sausage upgrade, and each is guaranteed to amplify the umami-rich flavor of your brothy creation.
First up, you can use the browned, crumbled meat as a transformative topping. Simply arrange it atop the broth and noodles as you would any other garnish, and your bowl will be bursting with savory appeal. Sausage will pair well with spicy, aromatic ingredients like fresh sliced chili peppers or green onions, and a final scattering of sesame seeds won't go amiss. Sausage links, fried in their casings, will look and taste great in a ramen bowl too, especially when paired with the classic boiled egg topping, and perhaps even some strips of crispy bacon. Or, for more even distribution throughout the broth and noodles, slice the cooked links into bite-sized chunks before tossing them into the bowl.
Use it to fill hand pies
You can stuff just about anything you like into a flaky, golden hand pie, and in the savory realm, breakfast sausage is an especially tasty choice. The meat-filled pastries serve as the ultimate portable, high-protein breakfast and deliver on both flavor and convenience.
If you're working with bulk sausage, the cooked meat can simply be spooned onto circles of store-bought or homemade puff pastry, and combining this with some trusty breakfast accompaniments is a great approach. Add some scrambled egg and a sprinkle of shredded cheese, such as cheddar or Colby Jack, and place a second circle of pastry on top, crimping the edges to secure the fillings within. An equally delicious filling combo is sausage and cream cheese, which creates a luscious, savory center. Or, you could build some moreish sweet-savory contrast by incorporating sauteed diced apples into the pies.
Sausage patties will also work well here; they'll serve as a flat, sturdy base perfect for piling other fillings onto. Just seal them within the pastry pieces as you would the crumbles, and your batch is ready for baking.
Stuff it into French toast
Love French toast but craving something savory? Why not ditch the fruit and powdered sugar and give this beloved brunch dish a meaty twist? Again, there are a few different methods to consider when crafting a pillowy, sausage-stuffed stack, so feel free to get creative here.
Patties are an ideal pick and are perfect for nestling into or onto the bread. Go for classic brioche slices, or choose something more rustic, such as Italian bread or a hearty country loaf. A nifty technique is to cut a pocket into each slice and place the cooked patties inside (we love to throw in some sliced cheese, too). Then you can soak the bread in the egg mixture and pan-fry it as normal. Crumbled sausage will also fit in seamlessly. Once the sausage is cooked, try mixing it with some cream cheese and spreading this rich mixture onto the bread to form sandwiches that can be dunked and fried the same way.
Sausage links are right at home tucked into French toast roll-ups. Flatten the bread, add the cooked sausage, and pan-fry them in butter until they're golden brown. The roll-ups will be gloriously golden and crisp, with an easy-to-eat shape that's perfect for dunking in maple syrup.
Pile it into lettuce wraps
For a low-carb appetizer, breakfast, or light lunch that still offers plenty of substance, try your hand at making breakfast sausage lettuce wraps. Use butter or romaine lettuce leaves as the base, season and cook the meat, and pair the two together for a meal that's crisp, refreshing, and satisfying. It's a mouthwatering blend of lightness and richness, and the savory sausage really takes center stage.
Breakfast wraps might feature scrambled eggs, onions, cheese, or tomatoes alongside the sausage. Tex-Mex-style toppings, like sliced avocado, pico de gallo, and sour cream, can add freshness and contrast without overpowering the meaty flavor. Asian-inspired ingredients can also enhance the sausage; think hoisin or soy sauce, rice vinegar, sriracha, ginger, and garlic. These punchy additions will infuse the meat with heaps of aromatic depth and pair brilliantly with crunchy veggies like finely diced water chestnuts, shredded carrots, or cabbage.
Create a breakfast-style pizza
Whether you're using sliced links or golden crumbles, adding sausage to breakfast-style pizza is a no-brainer. Pepperoni might be a favorite, but the gentler, more herby taste of breakfast sausage makes it just as well-suited to scattering atop a crisp, cheesy crust. It offers a softer, juicier texture, too, and caramelizes beautifully as the pizza bakes.
Unlike pepperoni, breakfast sausage needs to be precooked so it's safe to eat. Fry the bulk meat or links, slicing if needed before piling it onto your pizza dough. While starting with a classic layer of tomato sauce is perfectly acceptable, you might want to switch this out for something a little more breakfast-appropriate, such as a creamy country gravy or silky Hollandaise. Cheese-wise, shredded cheddar, mozzarella, or Monterey Jack will all taste wonderful, and additional toppings like sauteed bell peppers and sliced green onions will add extra flavor and a pop of color to each slice. You could even top things off with a sunny-side-up egg.
Give eggs Benedict an extra protein boost
Another top-tier way to use breakfast sausage patties is to add them to a decadent eggs Benedict. It's an easy tweak that makes everything feel infinitely more hearty, bringing a new element of indulgent, protein-packed flavor to the beloved brunch dish.
Start by browning the patties in a skillet while you poach the eggs in a pan of boiling water. Then, layer the cooked sausage rounds onto toasted English muffin halves, gently place the eggs on top, and finish with a generous pouring of Hollandaise sauce (store-bought is fine if you're short on time). Alternatively, you could swap in breakfast sausage links; butterfly them with a quick slice down the middle and fry them until browned before arranging them on the muffins.
This saucy egg-meat duo can admittedly be a little heavy, and an excellent way to balance the richness is by adding something fresh. Try layering in spinach leaves or a slice of a juicy beefsteak tomato to lighten things up. Or, garnish your stack with some chopped chives, dill, or parsley.