15 Creative Ways To Use Breakfast Sausage Any Time Of Day

A staple on the brunch table across America and beyond, breakfast sausage is often found stuffed into sandwiches, crumbled into gravy, or served as a hearty side to eggs, waffles, or hash browns. This versatile meat-based product comes in a few different forms. It's typically made from pork that's seasoned with herbs and spices like sage, thyme, and nutmeg, though turkey and chicken versions are also widely available. The meat is either shaped into patties or links, and is also available in bulk without casings, which makes it easier to break it down into bite-sized chunks during cooking. Whichever version you prefer, there's certainly no shortage of ways to use breakfast sausage in your everyday cooking.

Stirred into batters or doughs, stacked into muffins, or tossed into casseroles, breakfast sausage is a fantastic ingredient for adding sustenance, protein, and a dose of savory richness to a variety of recipes, and its appeal isn't limited to breakfast time. This humble ingredient is far more flexible than it gets credit for and works just as well in elegant appetizers and cozy dinners as it does breakfasts. So, if you're looking to boost a homemade meal with some comforting flavor and satisfying texture, humble breakfast sausage might just be the answer. Here are some of the most delicious ways to make it shine.