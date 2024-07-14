Cheesy Sausage and Onion Bread Recipe

Bread in its plainest form may be a basic household staple, but with the addition of a few mix-ins, it can be a meal on its own. This bread recipe, courtesy of developer Leah Maroney, is overflowing with three types of cheese, Italian sausage chunks, and sauteed onions and peppers. As Maroney says, "it makes a great appetizer for a party, it can be an entire meal, and it can also be a great addition to a brunch spread." Taking inspiration from the sausage and peppers you get at a street fair, Maroney outfits that dish as a bread she calls "an easy-to-eat pocket with lots of added, cheesy goodness." She's been making sausage and cheese-stuffed bread for the holidays for years, but tells us that "I thought it would be fun to add the peppers and onions for more flavor and complexity."

Maroney notes that this stuffed bread can be eaten either warm, at room temperature, or straight out of the refrigerator. You can always freeze any leftovers, but before you do, though, Maroney suggests slicing into it almost to the bottom before you wrap it in foil and a plastic bag to keep it from getting soggy.