How To Freeze Bread Without It Becoming Soggy

When it comes to prepping your bread to store it in the freezer, you first want to bundle it in some plastic wrap; this is true for homemade or store-bought. One layer is good, two is better. Then break out your favorite brand of freezer-safe storage bags and place the double plastic-wrapped bread inside, push out any excess air, and seal. This should ensure your bread is free from the elements that can cause it to get soggy as it freezes. It will also protect it from stinky odors and the dreaded freezer burn. This storage technique works for both homemade bread as well as store-bought.

Some breads freeze better than others. Baguettes and crusty breads can be tricky. It's often recommended you slice them up into individual portions before you do so, and definitely be prepared to warm them up to help regain their texture. Additionally, traditional breads that are made with water, flour, and salt are easy to freeze. If it contains any dairy, you may want to forgo freezing because it just won't taste the same thawed.

When you thaw your bread, let it set on the counter until it is room temperature. Then to give it that fresh, just-baked taste, you can put it in the oven at 350 F and crisp it up, butter, and eat. Stored properly in the freezer, you can expect your bread to maintain its quality for about three months.