10 Best Grilling Tongs In 2026, According To Reviews

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If you think grilling season is the very best season of them all, you're definitely not alone. There's something extraordinary about a perfectly cooked steak right off the grill, sausages with all those lovely grill marks, and that delicious side of slightly smoky veggies. You can sign us up each and every day of the week. The entire process is made infinitely easier if you're thoroughly prepared, and along with being well-stocked with all the essential ingredients you need for grilling, it's also important to have the proper tools as well.

Those tools include tongs, and investing in grill-specific tongs is an affordable way to make grilling easier, safer, and more comfortable. A nice set of extra-long tongs will keep your hands away from the flames, while not compromising on control, so let's take a look at some of the best options on the market today.

When we made our picks, we took a number of things into consideration. We looked at countless reviews from customers who have purchased and tested these products themselves, and gave them high marks for things like durability and strength. The best come in a variety of sizes, have comfortable grips that allow for easy use, a locking mechanism that's not going to give out, and are easy to clean. Because different types of tongs work better for different applications, we made sure to include a variety of types — and we'll talk about which ones you might want to consider.