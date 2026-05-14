10 Best Grilling Tongs In 2026, According To Reviews
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If you think grilling season is the very best season of them all, you're definitely not alone. There's something extraordinary about a perfectly cooked steak right off the grill, sausages with all those lovely grill marks, and that delicious side of slightly smoky veggies. You can sign us up each and every day of the week. The entire process is made infinitely easier if you're thoroughly prepared, and along with being well-stocked with all the essential ingredients you need for grilling, it's also important to have the proper tools as well.
Those tools include tongs, and investing in grill-specific tongs is an affordable way to make grilling easier, safer, and more comfortable. A nice set of extra-long tongs will keep your hands away from the flames, while not compromising on control, so let's take a look at some of the best options on the market today.
When we made our picks, we took a number of things into consideration. We looked at countless reviews from customers who have purchased and tested these products themselves, and gave them high marks for things like durability and strength. The best come in a variety of sizes, have comfortable grips that allow for easy use, a locking mechanism that's not going to give out, and are easy to clean. Because different types of tongs work better for different applications, we made sure to include a variety of types — and we'll talk about which ones you might want to consider.
OXO Locking Tongs
While we might suggest the 16-inch tongs to keep your hands safely away from the flames while you're grilling, OXO also offers the same tongs in 7-, 9-, and 12-inch sizes. We found reviews from customers who started with one size and quickly bought the entire set, finding them durable, strong, and capable of easily gripping and picking up even the most challenging of foods.
Customers note that the locking mechanism is easy to use even if you're wearing gloves, and the grips make them convenient to maneuver and comfortable to use even for those with issues like arthritis. Some tongs can be awkward — the last thing you want to deal with if you're trying to flip something tricky, like hot dogs — and you'll hear it mentioned a lot that these are so natural to use, they're almost like finger extensions.
Some note that these are so well-built and useful that they're part of a go-to kitchen package of kitchen essentials that get purchased for weddings or anyone setting off on their own, and it's a brand and tool that inspires serious customer loyalty. Some customers report re-buying these tongs after their old set gave out after 12 years of use, (or after a 17-year-old set mysteriously disappeared after a party), giving weight to the opinions that say if you're looking for a good, heavy-duty, well-built, and long-lasting set of tongs, this is the way to go.
Purchase 16-inch OXO Locking Tongs on Amazon for $20.95.
Boxiki 17-inch Grill Tongs
At a glance, you'll notice something a little different about Boxiki's grill tongs: serrated edges and slotted paddles. That makes it easier to grab and turn things like extra-heavy pieces of meat, and that — coupled with a heavy-duty construction and walnut handles — makes them ideal for grilling things like steaks. It does mean that if you're mainly grilling burgers you're going to want to give these a pass — the serrated edges are too rough on delicate patties — but for veggies, wings, and ribs, they're ideal.
Getting a grill started and lit can be one of the most frustrating parts of the entire process, and these tongs can help there, too. Customers report that the long handle and tight grip makes them ideal for moving charcoal and wood, which can make it easier to get the fire going and keep it going.
Yes, they're a little on the pricier side, but customers report being so happy with the quality that they've purchased back-up tongs — just in case they stop production. A handle that sits a little farther forward than other types of tongs reduces the chances of pinching, and the wooden grip gives a little extra sense of heat-resistant security. Finally, it also comes with a storage bag, which is appreciated by those who include them with camping gear or want to store them during the off season.
Purchase Boxiki 17-inch Grill Tongs on Amazon for $39.95.
Grille Perfect 24-inch Grill Tongs
If you grill frequently, you'll know that some types of steaks are more likely to cause flare-ups. Flare-ups usually happen due to dripping fat, and there's nothing that's going to ruin a cookout faster than severe burns. That's where Grille Perfect's grill tongs shine, with an extra-long 24-inch size that will help keep you safe and burn-free.
Tongs that long might seem like they're getting into the area where they're hard to manage, but there are a few features that help make these both extra-long and versatile. The silicon handle has a convenient thumb groove, and the tongs themselves have two different edges. The gentler, more scalloped side is ideal for things like shrimp and fish, while the serrated edge makes maneuvering larger cuts of meat and steaks easier. And honestly, any single tool that does the work of several is the space-saver that we're on board with.
These are the tongs that some say they're not only happy with, but they've purchased again as a gift for the grillmaster in their life. Buyers are impressed with the heavy-duty construction and quality, the durable locking mechanism, and the fact that they're both lightweight and strong. Interestingly, some note that these are the tongs that made them aware of the different build quality kitchen tools can have, and how being made from a single piece of unbending metal makes them almost surprisingly easy to use.
Purchase Grille Perfect 24-inch Grill Tongs on Amazon for $39.98.
Allwin-Houseware set of two Grill Tongs
If you're looking for an affordable, yet quality, set of tongs, Allwin-Houseware has precisely what you need. The tongs come in packs of two, with a variety of sizes available. Since we're talking about grilling, we'll focus on the set with 14- and 16-inch tongs, although there are packages with 9- and 12-inch versions as well. Scalloped edges make them ideal for more delicate meats like fish and burgers, and some customers are so impressed with how easy they are to use that they say they've demonstrated to friends that they can use them to pick up toothpicks.
Others note that these were the tongs that made them realize that not all tongs are created equally, as they're shocked by the combination of affordability and well-made durability. The fact that there are different color options (for the handles) is a plus to some, while others appreciate the non-reactive, non-toxic surface that means they don't need to worry about using them with acidic sauces.
You'll hear customers saying they've bought multiple sets of these, too, which the affordability aspect definitely lends itself to. If you find yourself taking over grilling duties at the homes of friends, family, and neighbors, some customers point out that these are so useful, they keep sets at others' homes. And reviews confirm that users were pleasantly surprised to find that they're heavy enough to confidently handle even large steaks.
Purchase Allwin-Houseware set of two Grill Tongs on Amazon for $12.99.
GrillPro 16-inch Tong/Turner Combination
Using binders is an easy way to help prevent your burgers from crumbling on the grill, but we'd also add that using the right utensils to flip those burgers makes things much easier as well. GrillPro has a combination tool that can be used as a turner, as well as tongs, with a smooth, flat side that's perfect for sliding under a burger and gripping it safely. It's also ideal for something like chicken breasts, especially if you're moving meats around into different temperature zones of your grill. No more balancing and dropping, and that's a win.
Plenty of reviews confirm that the tool is not too good to be true, and really does make flipping burgers incredibly easy. The whole process is faster, and it makes exact placement on the grill a breeze, too. Precision is key, and the combination of tongs and turner also makes adding cheese and other toppings to your patties much more exacting. Tired of burnt rolls? Perfectly position and grip even delicate rolls, and customers say that it's made their cheeseburger game next level. Love a bacon cheeseburger, but never able to get bacon on quite right? You're covered there, too. Some reviews do say that this particular option isn't suitable for heavier meats, but truthfully, it's just an example of getting the right tool for your needs. Burger-lovers need to look no further.
Purchase GrillPro 16-inch Tong/Turner Combination on Amazon for $10.93.
KitchenAid Utility Tongs
KitchenAid is one of the most popular kitchen appliance brands in the U.S., and yes, while KitchenAid products can be on the pricey side, the brand has long been synonymous with quality, durability, and user friendliness. It makes a ton of products, and that includes utility tongs in a variety of sizes, ranging from 7 to 14 inches. KitchenAid is pretty famous for standing behind its products, and it does here, too, offering a one-year warranty on their tongs.
Tons of glowing customer reviews suggest you won't be needing that warranty anyway, as these tongs are highly regarded for being lightweight and easy to use, yet durable and sturdy enough to do some heavy lifting on the grill. They're versatile in that they can handle precision movements like turning veggies, and open and close very smoothly. Some appreciate that the 12-inch size is long enough to be useful, but not difficult to store, while the variety of colors offered in some lengths make them a win for others.
Different colors might make them look neat, but these also get high marks for strong springs and locking mechanisms. They're dishwasher safe, scratch- and heat-resistant, and if you're doubting whether or not the length is suitable for grilling, consider that some say they're ideal utility tongs for holding steaks to slice them.
Purchase 12-inch KitchenAid Utility Tongs on Amazon for a sale price of $10.99.
Hotec 9- and 12-inch Grill Tongs
If you have trouble finding a pair of grill tongs that firmly grip whatever you happen to be making, check out Hotec's toothed-head tongs. Instead of scalloped edges, these tongs have a series of ridged teeth along the inside for extra-secure grip. This is coupled with an extra-large silicon cushion for a set of tongs that are really easy to use.
Customers confirm that these tongs work really well to hold even heavy meats, and they're a game-changer for those with arthritis or difficulties with grip strength. Even those who admit to treating their kitchen tools less than gently say that these are durable, rust- and corrosion-proof, dishwasher safe, and the highest quality set of tongs they've found in years. Tellingly, those with a water quality that usually results in rust note that these are particularly durable.
The option to get a set with two different sizes is appreciated by some, who love that they could get such a nice, heavy-duty grill set that's easy to use and versatile. The locking mechanism works well, they smoothly open and close, and some note that they're so precise they're able to pluck something as small as a bay leaf out of a soup or sauce.
Purchase a set of Hotec 9- and 12-inch Grill Tongs on Amazon for $13.99.
Hinmay set of Scissor Grip Tongs
Scissor grip tongs are a little different, and while they might not be as popular or as widely available as other types of tongs, they certainly have their place. Some who've rediscovered these old-school style tongs say they've never looked back: The scissor-style grip allows for precise control over your movements, and that makes them perfect for smaller, more delicate operations. If you've got plans for your grill that involve a souvlaki-style grilled shrimp, a marinated grilled summer squash, or even if you love making perfectly caramelized grilled citrus for your cocktails, scissor tongs are a great addition to your grill setup.
Himany has 10- and 12-inch tongs, outfitted with a silicone handle and extra-strong rivets to ensure they're lightweight and easy on the hands, while still being durable. They're ideal for anyone with difficulties with grip and control, or those with smaller hands, and they've won their fair share of fans who prefer using these more delicate tongs.
Some find these handles much more comfortable, and confirm that they're just as dishwasher safe as you'd hope. The option to buy the two-pack is appreciated, too, with customers saying that the larger one is perfect for the grill — especially when moving hot dogs and sausages — while the smaller is great for serving.
Purchase a set of two Hinmay Scissor Grip Tongs on Amazon for a sale price of $12.99.
Eddeas Grill Tongs
You're certainly not alone if you purchase kitchen appliances and tools with an eye toward longevity, but what about those times you want something that's durable, easy-to-use, and affordable enough that you won't be heartbroken if it ends up being a one-time-use sort of thing? Let's say you're going camping for the weekend, or maybe heading out to your favorite state park for an evening of grilling. Eddeas has a highly rated set of two grill tongs for a price point that's so affordable, you won't be mad if they get left behind or end up making the trip back in someone else's gear.
You're not going to be sacrificing anything, either, as customers report being perfectly happy with these as a solid, well-built set of grill tongs. The longer ones in particular are ideal for grill use, and if you're still giving the affordable price point the side-eye, don't. Customers say that they're extraordinarily happy with what they receive, and note that they can stand up to heavy use during grilling season.
Since we're talking about grilling, we're recommending the set of a 12- and 17-inch pair. If you love those, though, know that these come in a wide variety of sizes from 4- and 6-inch to the extra-long, grill-appropriate sizes. Looking to stock up or kit out your kitchen, RV, or camping gear? Look no further.
Purchase a set of two Eddeas Grill Tongs on Amazon for $12.99.
Jetkong Grill Tweezer Tongs
We get it. It's easy to look at anything with the word "tweezer" in the name and think that it's not something that can be useful in grilling, but we'd like to change your mind about that. Heavy-duty tweezer tongs are incredibly useful, and as this set from Jetkong includes both round- and pointed-tip tweezer tongs, it's seriously worth considering it for your grill setup.
Tweezer tongs are perfect for those times when you really want precision. Chicken wings and thighs, bacon, shrimp, any kind of vegetable — there's no more trying to maneuver the large surfaces of standard tongs around these more delicate items, and countless customers love the fact that they're not just a grilling tool. Use them to flip shrimp on the grill then fish some pickles out of the jar to perfectly elevate your classic potato salad.
As for these particular tweezer tongs, they're lauded for being ergonomic, great for gently moving delicate foods like mushrooms, and they're so versatile and easy to use that some say its the kitchen gadget they never knew they needed. If you don't want to invest in a grilling tool that's going to get pushed into storage when the season is over, this is a great option that some say they were shocked to find themselves using on a daily basis.
Purchase a set of two Jetkong Grill Tweezer Tongs on Amazon for $26.99.
Methodology
In addition to looking for grill tongs that are highly rated and reviewed by customers, we focused on those that were lauded for some specific reasons. Along with being comfortable, easy to use and clean, durable, and made with a locking mechanism that makes storage easy, we looked for tongs that had customers buying multiple pairs and sizes to use in a variety of ways. We made sure to recommend different types of tongs to ensure that no matter what you like to grill, there's an option here for you. We also gave priority to those that customers described as being well worth the price point.