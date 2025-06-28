The Types Of Steak Most Likely To Cause Flare-Ups On The Grill

If you've ever cooked a steak on the grill, you've likely encountered a flare-up — when large flames shoot up to engulf your food — at some point. And if you grill steaks enough, you may have even noticed that certain cuts of steak seem to cause more flare-ups than others. We spoke with Michelle Wallace, renowned pitmaster, TV personality, and owner and founder of b'tween sandwich co. in Houston, to learn more. "[Flare-ups] happen when the fat starts to render and drip on to the hot coals which can cause flames," she says. "This happens more when grilling particular cuts of meat. Those that have higher fat content can produce more flare-ups."

Not surprisingly, a ribeye, "known (and loved) for its high marbling/fat content" (and the most fatty steak cut you can buy) tops chef Wallace's list of cuts likely to cause a flare-up, along with "New York strip, Picanha, and even skirt steaks." Other fatty steak cuts to look out for when grilling include the tomahawk, porterhouse, chuck, flat iron, and flap. That doesn't mean you should avoid grilling these cuts of steak altogether, though there are a few things you should keep in mind.