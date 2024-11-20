How To Perfectly Caramelize Your Grilled Citrus Fruit With One Step
In its purest form, citrus is bright and sweet, bringing a zesty flair to everything it's added to. The fruit is perfect as is, but a few minutes on the grill transforms its flavor, making it even more delicious. Charred citrus brings a zingy, yet rich depth to food, drinks, and desserts, especially when it's caramelized just right. To ensure that your citrus comes out perfect, add a sprinkle of sugar before grilling.
Whether you use lemons and limes or grapefruits and kumquats, grilling citrus is a surefire way to enhance its taste. The zesty fruit is enveloped with a delicious smokiness and a lovely charred finish when heated on the grill. The browned, crisp edges of citrus elevates the flavor, and it's even better when the fruit is fully caramelized. Citrus takes on a more dynamic effect with the smoky, sweet flavor standing out against its acidity. And all you have to do to unlock that effect is coat the fruit in sugar. The granules caramelize quickly when exposed to heat, transforming into a toffee-like color with a heady flavor to match. Wipe the grill grates down with grapeseed or canola oil and fire it up before putting your fruit face down in sugar. Brush off the excess granules and place it on the grill, allowing it to caramelize undisturbed for about three minutes.
What should you use grilled citrus for?
The blend of smoky and acidic flavors is something that can elevate everything from your weeknight dinners to a delicious cocktail. The charred fruits work well as an enhancer, especially in drinks that are already citrus-forward. Grilling the fruits is a great way to take your margarita to the next level — whether it's a lemon margarita or a mixed citrus margarita, the combination of rich and bright flavors brings a delectable depth to cocktails. You can use the citrus to decorate your cocktail glass, squeeze it into the drink, or muddle it for a fruity punch.
Grilled citrus also makes an excellent topping for salads. A grapefruit and arugula salad with quinoa can benefit from the charred, heady taste of grilled grapefruit. With the citrus taking on a deeper flavor, it matches the heartiness of the salad while enhancing the tart dried cranberries, peppery arugula, earthy quinoa, and nutty sunflower seeds with a deeper flavor. Where grilled citrus really shines, though, is on desserts. The caramelized finish from the sugar provides the fruit with an extra layer of sweetness that pairs well with treats. You can use the juice to whip up a dessert or add slices of it as a garnish for something like a zingy lemon buttermilk pound cake. Slices of charred, caramelized lemon look visually appealing on the cake while also lending the dessert a rich touch.