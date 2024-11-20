How To Perfectly Caramelize Your Grilled Citrus Fruit With One Step

In its purest form, citrus is bright and sweet, bringing a zesty flair to everything it's added to. The fruit is perfect as is, but a few minutes on the grill transforms its flavor, making it even more delicious. Charred citrus brings a zingy, yet rich depth to food, drinks, and desserts, especially when it's caramelized just right. To ensure that your citrus comes out perfect, add a sprinkle of sugar before grilling.

Whether you use lemons and limes or grapefruits and kumquats, grilling citrus is a surefire way to enhance its taste. The zesty fruit is enveloped with a delicious smokiness and a lovely charred finish when heated on the grill. The browned, crisp edges of citrus elevates the flavor, and it's even better when the fruit is fully caramelized. Citrus takes on a more dynamic effect with the smoky, sweet flavor standing out against its acidity. And all you have to do to unlock that effect is coat the fruit in sugar. The granules caramelize quickly when exposed to heat, transforming into a toffee-like color with a heady flavor to match. Wipe the grill grates down with grapeseed or canola oil and fire it up before putting your fruit face down in sugar. Brush off the excess granules and place it on the grill, allowing it to caramelize undisturbed for about three minutes.

