Take Your Margarita To The Next Level And Grill Your Citrus

The sky is the limit when it comes to choosing the best fruit for your margarita, though selecting those with complementary flavors is usually a good place to start. Grill slices of grapefruit and jalapeño peppers to use in our spicy grapefruit mezcal margarita recipe, or fire up halves of mangoes to blend smooth with lime juice and triple sec for a mixture that can be shaken up with booze and served. Grilled pineapple can help balance out the sweetness of reposado tequila-based pineapple margaritas, while grilled strawberries can add depth to a refreshing frozen strawberry margarita. Even a classic frozen margarita recipe can be jazzed up with the inclusion of juice squeezed fresh from limes that have first been grilled to perfection.

Feel free to add spices and seasonings to the fruit — cinnamon, cayenne pepper, chili powder, Tajín, or sea salt — to invite even more flavor into your drink recipes. Always start with a clean grill when grilling fruit, and use metal skewers, like this set that's available on Amazon, as needed to keep cut pieces intact and perched above the flames. When cooking fruits on the grill, make more than what you think you'll need. You can use grilled fruit as an ice cream topping or incorporate it into a variety of other recipes. Or, you can simply pack the pieces away to snack on when afternoon hunger pangs hit. Though firing up the grill to make drinks might seem laborious, your dinner guests will be able to detect the extra effort from the very first sip.

