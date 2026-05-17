4 Tombstone Frozen Pizzas To Buy, And 3 To Avoid

Don't mind the macabre name; the Tombstone frozen pizza brand is still very much alive and well. But its origin story reads differently than most. The brand was actually born in a Wisconsin bar known as the Tombstone Tap, because of its proximity to the cemetery across the street. It's not the worst placement. A cold beer has the power to improve just about any situation, after all. And of course, a cold beer is nothing without some grub to go with it. That's exactly why bar owner Joe Simek first started making pizzas while recovering from a broken leg. Seriously, you can't make this stuff up. The pies soon made their way across Wisconsin, and the operation officially became a national brand in 1994.

Tombstone has always leaned on fittingly dark humor in its advertisements, often featuring the Grim Reaper and the slogan, "What do you want on your Tombstone?" But honestly, I do think the brand missed an opportunity to go all in on the theme with its flavor names. Imagine a "Rest in Pepperoni" or a "Buried in Bacon" pie. Instead, Tombstone focuses simply on delivering budget-friendly frozen pizzas.

It's hard to beat the price point, but I wanted to take a closer look at which flavors are the tastiest. So I tried several different Tombstone varieties and separated the ones I'd gladly buy again from the pizzas I wouldn't mind sending straight to Tombstone's product graveyard. Here lie my final results.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.