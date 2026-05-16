The Cocktail Associated With Al Capone's Prohibition-Era Drinking

Al Capone was such a notorious ne'er-do-well that we're still talking about his exploits 100 years later. The mobster defined the Prohibition era — charismatic yet ruthless, he controlled vast bootlegging networks and speakeasies. He's the reason you should never buy food from the grocery store without checking the expiration date and even (so apropos for a bootlegger) inspired a cocktail that takes its name from his gangland territory — Chicago's South Side.

By the tender age of 26, Capone was already head of one of the country's most influential crime organizations. The gang did develop some legitimate businesses, but it was the illegal brewing, distilling, and distribution of beer and spirits that led to their infamy. Capone's network of illegal booze distribution reached all the way to Canada and was protected by police and politicians thanks to Capone greasing their palms. He spent the next several years eliminating rival gangs and taking over their territory.

The city of Chicago was divided: While North Side gangs imported regular, legally-made booze from Canada, Capone's South Side gangs made bathtub gin — by all accounts, a nasty concoction. Capone and his gang needed to figure out a way to make their sauce a little more palatable. Enter the Southside cocktail.