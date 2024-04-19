The Murky History Of The Southside Cocktail

There's a good reason why ordering a Southside at a bar is a bit of a crapshoot. The thing is, no one is entirely sure exactly what it is. True tale. Even the most well-versed bartenders — including published authors and cocktail historians — can't agree on how to make an authentic Southside. To some extent, that's because the Southside of the 21st century is a throwback to a cocktail that was popular before Prohibition temporarily put the kibosh on tippling in style more than 100 years ago.

The craft cocktail movement of the '90s and early 2000s focused renewed interest on early 20th-century libations, but some of the minutiae in terms of exact measurements, traditional garnishes, and even preferred barware have been lost to history. At its core, a Southside is a blend of gin, citrus, sugar, and mint. Basically, it's a gin-based Mint Julep. But as the saying goes, the devil is in the details.

Is the requisite citrus lemon or lime? Is it best served straight up in a stemmed coupe glass or on the rocks in a lowball tumbler? Is it still a Southside if the bartender adds a bit of sparkling water? You get the drift. And what about the name? Was it created at a bar on the South Side of Chicago? That particular theory often includes a nod to the infamous Chicago gangster Al Capone, who ran a lucrative bootlegging operation out of the city's South Side during Prohibition. The catch? Cocktail historians agree that the Southside cocktail pre-dates Prohibition.