Why You Should Never Buy Food From The Grocery Store Without Checking This One Label

Did you know that the alleged reason we have expiration dates on milk is because of Al Capone? This claim was widely circulated on social media a few years ago. According to the story, Al Capone's niece became terribly ill after drinking spoiled milk, and in response, the notorious Prohibition-era gangster supposedly lobbied the Chicago government to require expiration dates. However, there's no hard evidence that this ever actually happened. Also, if you look at the dates on packages, you'll notice that they aren't actually "expiration dates." These dates are usually labeled as "best before" or "use by." They provide guidance on freshness, but there are several important caveats to that. When shopping for food at the grocery store, this label is one you must always check before purchasing anything.

In the United States, the only product that is legally required to have a "sell by," "use by", or "best by" label is baby formula. Every other product you buy has a date that was added voluntarily by the manufacturer. Since the labeling is voluntary, manufacturers decide how to define these dates. Federal regulations require it to be true; a company can't say a product will be good long after it will have definitely gone bad, but there's certainly some wiggle room in how it's applied. Generally, this date indicates when a food is at its peak freshness. For products like meat, dairy, or produce, the date helps you determine how long you can safely consume them. It also indicates whether the product is still worth purchasing if it has been on the store shelf for an extended period.