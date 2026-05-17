Skip The Microwave: How To Reheat Pastries The Right Way

There's one question we get asked at the bakery where I work more than any other: What is the best way to reheat pastries? You probably won't be satisfied with my usual reply, which is to eat them as soon as you can, but there are some guidelines to follow if you really need to reheat them later. The first tip is to never, ever open the microwave. Pretend it doesn't even exist. Take that golden, buttery creation you either painstakingly worked on yourself or paid a lot of money for, and walk directly to the oven –- I beg of you.

Microwaves heat the water molecules inside of food rather than the air around it. This starts from the middle of the food, rather than the outside. As the water molecules are drawn out, steam is created, and since the air in the microwave isn't hot, it doesn't have a chance to evaporate. Instead, that steam will condense on the surface of the food, transforming a once beautiful, flaky croissant, into a soggy, limp mess. The scientific reason you should never microwave fries is the very similar.

Meanwhile ovens create dry heat, which will keep pastries crisp and protect the structure of the inside layers. The standard advice is to aim for about five minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Something like a savory breakfast quiche might need a minute or two longer. Once you take the pastries out of the oven, let them rest for a few minutes before eating.