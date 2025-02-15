The Science Behind Why Microwaving Fries Always Leads To Soggy Results

Leftover French fries can be delicious, but only if you reheat them correctly. If you've ever tried nuking your leftover fries hoping to recreate that crunchy goodness only to end up with a soggy mess, then you've already experienced first-hand why they're on our list of foods you should never reheat in the microwave. But why exactly is that the case? Here's what science has to say about it.

It all comes down to the way that microwaves operate. Contrary to forms of cooking that apply external heat which then moves to the inward through the food, microwaves work by causing the water in food to vibrate so much that it generates heat. That water turns to steam. Because the surrounding air in the appliance doesn't get as hot, the water condenses on the food and prevents it from crisping up. In the case of French fries, this results in sogginess. Potatoes themselves contribute to the problem. They not only contain water but also absorb ambient moisture that starts to soften their crispy exterior.