The 7 Absolute Best Steak Dinners In The US Under $30

If you're looking for high-end flavor on a low-key budget, there are both hidden and not-so-hidden restaurants across the U.S. that offer both. The trick is knowing where to look and paying close attention to what the people have to say as opposed to what the clever marketing says. For most people, sitting down to a high-quality steak dinner is generally reserved for events like birthdays, anniversaries, or some other celebration. The thing is, you don't need to hand over a wad of cash if you're looking to savor a good steak — there are many restaurants across the country where you can enjoy a particularly delicious cut for under $30.

While it's not uncommon to see a single ribeye listed for the price of a car payment, if you veer away from the French and Italian menus, you'll be quite surprised at what you'll find. Sure, many large U.S. chains offer discounted steak meals, but at times that comes at the cost of a cookie-cutter approach where the personal, home-cooked flavor is lost. So, with that in mind, we've created a list of seven of the absolute best steak dinners in the U.S. under $30, specifically those from owner-run or independent local steak restaurants.

We're talking juicy T-bone, ribeye, and sirloin steak meals, all for a bargain. From New York to Nevada, here are seven great steak dinners for $29.99 or less. You can read more about our methodology at the end of this article.