Have A Cheaper Steak Dinner – No Cows Necessary
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With a greater need to save money on groceries, enjoying your food while keeping costs down has become quite the delicate art form. If you're fond of steak dinners, the rising price of beef is likely causing more than a little sticker shock. Rather than give up on steak entirely, you can easily select a substitute that is considered red meat, even though it looks white. For your next steak meal, choose a cheaper option by using pork shoulder. This alternative is succulent, simple to cook, and can pair with a variety of wholesome side dishes.
This specific cut of pork is typically referred to as a pork shoulder steak, pork blade steak, or Boston butt. Similar to swapping in a cheaper pork tenderloin in place of filet mignon, pork shoulder steak is an excellent choice for marinating and cooking on a grill, stovetop, or even in the oven. It's important to keep an eye on your steaks to ensure they've reached an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Depending on your preferred cooking method and the thickness of the pork steaks, this can take between 15 and 25 minutes.
There are plenty of options to season the steaks, given pork's generally mild and slightly sweet flavor. The marbling on pork shoulder steaks also accounts for a more tender and delectable dish. Mix apple cider vinegar, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, and your favorite spices, and give the steaks at least 30 minutes to marinate before cooking.
Preparing a perfect pork steak dinner
How to prepare and cook the juiciest pork shoulder steak is entirely up to you. Whether dry-rubbed, marinated, or a combination of the two, the biggest advantage to swapping in pork for a typical beef steak is the nearly infinite combinations of seasonings you can use. As this cut of pork is a staple of St. Louis-style barbecue, preparing the steaks using sweet and spicy seasonings can give them a familiar and pleasing flavor.
For a quick and easy dry rub, try a combination of salt, pepper, garlic powder, dried onion powder, and smoked paprika. Add brown sugar for sweetness or dried chiles for more spice. If pressed for time, you can also pick up a container of Stubb's Pork Rub or a similar seasoning blend to prepare your pork steaks. When it comes to side dishes, the sky's the limit for complementary foods to go along with your pork steaks.
If you want your pork shoulder to resemble a traditional beef steak dinner, accompany it with a classic baked potato. You can even try a similar steak frites-style dinner. Add nutrient-rich vegetables to your pork steak dinner with roasted asparagus or Brussels sprouts dressed with a balsamic reduction. Toss a green salad with a tangy vinaigrette to go on the side of a marinated pork steak. This will go especially well with pork that's been flavored with acidic ingredients such as apple cider vinegar. However you choose to prepare this pork steak dinner, it will surely satisfy.