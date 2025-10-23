Have A Cheaper Steak Dinner – No Cows Necessary

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With a greater need to save money on groceries, enjoying your food while keeping costs down has become quite the delicate art form. If you're fond of steak dinners, the rising price of beef is likely causing more than a little sticker shock. Rather than give up on steak entirely, you can easily select a substitute that is considered red meat, even though it looks white. For your next steak meal, choose a cheaper option by using pork shoulder. This alternative is succulent, simple to cook, and can pair with a variety of wholesome side dishes.

This specific cut of pork is typically referred to as a pork shoulder steak, pork blade steak, or Boston butt. Similar to swapping in a cheaper pork tenderloin in place of filet mignon, pork shoulder steak is an excellent choice for marinating and cooking on a grill, stovetop, or even in the oven. It's important to keep an eye on your steaks to ensure they've reached an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Depending on your preferred cooking method and the thickness of the pork steaks, this can take between 15 and 25 minutes.

There are plenty of options to season the steaks, given pork's generally mild and slightly sweet flavor. The marbling on pork shoulder steaks also accounts for a more tender and delectable dish. Mix apple cider vinegar, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, and your favorite spices, and give the steaks at least 30 minutes to marinate before cooking.