Love Filet Mignon? This Non-Beef Cut Is Just As Tender And Much Cheaper
Grocery prices are continuing to skyrocket such that finding good deals on the meals you enjoy the most has become more of a challenge than ever. If you love the taste and texture of a tender filet mignon but not the price tag, there are plenty of affordable cuts of meat for you to consider. For example, turning away from beef and pivoting to pork will definitely help you save at the butcher. Pork is usually cheaper, leaner, and lower in calories than beef, making it an ideal choice as a meat product that you can buy in larger quantities to get the most use for your money. If you're looking for the equivalent of a beef filet mignon in a pork product, try a pork tenderloin instead. You can cut it up into filet mignon-sized "steaks" and prepare it a number of different ways.
Whereas filet mignon comes from a beef tenderloin, this cut of pork is comparable as it, too, is a tenderloin. Though leaner and requiring a bit more preparation vis a vis flavor and fat content, utilizing a pork tenderloin in your cooking can open up a variety of different possibilities for trying new-to-you dishes or swapping in pork for beef in your favorite recipes. For example, rather than make another beef roast, try a simple roasted pork tenderloin recipe that's bursting with great taste in every tender bite.
Making the most of your pork tenderloin
To get a filet mignon-like feel, cut your pork into smaller sized medallions and cook them on the stovetop or grill. These tender portions also do well when dressed with your favorite glaze, such as a maple balsamic reduction. Feel free to get creative with your favorite combinations of flavors and preparations to make this versatile cut of meat work for you. Adding your pork tenderloin to cook in a crockpot for six to eight hours on low also makes an incredible batch of carnitas, which you can use for tacos, burritos, and more.
You can effortlessly season and smoke a pork tenderloin or even prepare this delectable cut of meat in your instant pot or slow cooker. Though comparable to beef in terms of texture and style of cut, there is still some disparity between fat content. Keep in mind that pork is typically leaner than beef, meaning that you will need to add more seasonings and fats like oil, butter, or ghee. Cook your pork in these fats and use them as a baste for extra flavor. Garlic, savory spices, and cracked black pepper are all great additions to a pork tenderloin meal, which you can serve alongside a hearty helping of mashed potatoes or roasted vegetables.