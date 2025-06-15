Love Filet Mignon? This Non-Beef Cut Is Just As Tender And Much Cheaper

Grocery prices are continuing to skyrocket such that finding good deals on the meals you enjoy the most has become more of a challenge than ever. If you love the taste and texture of a tender filet mignon but not the price tag, there are plenty of affordable cuts of meat for you to consider. For example, turning away from beef and pivoting to pork will definitely help you save at the butcher. Pork is usually cheaper, leaner, and lower in calories than beef, making it an ideal choice as a meat product that you can buy in larger quantities to get the most use for your money. If you're looking for the equivalent of a beef filet mignon in a pork product, try a pork tenderloin instead. You can cut it up into filet mignon-sized "steaks" and prepare it a number of different ways.

Whereas filet mignon comes from a beef tenderloin, this cut of pork is comparable as it, too, is a tenderloin. Though leaner and requiring a bit more preparation vis a vis flavor and fat content, utilizing a pork tenderloin in your cooking can open up a variety of different possibilities for trying new-to-you dishes or swapping in pork for beef in your favorite recipes. For example, rather than make another beef roast, try a simple roasted pork tenderloin recipe that's bursting with great taste in every tender bite.