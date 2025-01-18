Why Pork Is Considered Red Meat Even Though It Looks White

Ranking at the top with "Beef. It's What's For Dinner" as a widely recognizable ad campaign is "Pork: The Other White Meat." The massive media blitz was launched in 1987 by the advertising agency Bozell, Jacobs, Kenyon & Eckhardt on behalf of the National Pork Producers Council and attempted to rebrand pork as a healthy alternative to chicken. Pigs were actually fattier then, and pork was considered a low-brow meat that no self-respecting haute cuisine restaurant would serve. With the ad's seductive images of pork cordon bleu or pork cacciatore and other various pork recipes, Americans' appetite for pork grew, and the misinformation that it's a white meat took firm hold in people's consciousness.

In culinary terms, sure, pork is still called a white meat, arguably because it's often overcooked, rendering the meat a pale, ghostly resemblance of its naturally pink-hued self. But a pig has two specific physical characteristics that definitively define pork as a red meat.

The USDA acknowledges that when pork is cooked, the color of the meat lightens, but because a pig is livestock — like cows (beef and veal) and lamb — it's considered to be a red meat. Further, animals (and humans) have a protein called myoglobin, which provides oxygen to muscle cells and thus produces energy. Myoglobin creates a red pigment that gives meat its color; the more an animal has, the redder the meat. Thus, chicken has less myoglobin than pork, which has deep-red or pink meat.

