Of all the popular meats to choose from, none have been done wrong by bad information quite like pork. Safety regulations are, of course, well intentioned and necessary most of the time. bBt sometimes, through either incomplete information or an overabundance of caution, they just get things wrong. One of the big ones is about the best temperatures to cook pork. For years Trichinosis, a disease connected to roundworms, was a major concern when cooking pork in the past, and that led to stringent guidelines to make sure pork was cooked to a high internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit to kill bacteria. Anyone who grew up prior to the 2000s primarily knew pork chops and other cuts as things that were always cooked within an inch of their life, with that dry, tough meat just being the price of safety.

The truth? Trichinosis is actually very rare, and the USDA itself lowered the recommended pork temperature to 145 degrees Fahrenheit back in 2011, but not everybody noticed. So you may have never tasted the beauty of medium-rare pork, and you may not know what it should look or taste like. So while it's very safe, it's best to ease into more rare pork. You don't have to go from fully brown to rosy pink in one shot, and honestly, you probably won't like fully rare pork, since the texture can be overly chewy and unpleasant. So start off with a medium-well pork chop, and go from there.