The reputation of French cuisine and French people's regard for the traditions and etiquette that surround it are both entirely justified, so visitors keen to experience the former should learn about the latter. I spent almost every summer of my childhood and adolescence in France, and dining there is one of life's great pleasures. If you get the chance to do the same, here are some things Americans can (and should) learn from how the French eat.

If you tend to start the day with a Denny's Grand Slam, you'll find a traditional French breakfast to be a more modest, but still delicious, affair. Typically, it will consist of coffee, fruit juice, bread with butter or jam, or a freshly baked pastry, such as the classic croissant (which actually has Austrian origins). France is hardly abstemious in culinary matters — rather, breakfast is light because the French take lunch and dinner very seriously. While I'm not averse to the occasional breakfast of pancakes and bacon, I generally stick to the French approach, as anything heartier can leave you feeling sluggish when the day has barely begun.

When having lunch or dinner at a bistro, brasserie, or restaurant (it's worth learning the difference before doing so), you will need a reservation. Arrive promptly, as lateness will lose you your table. You may have heard horror stories about the notorious rudeness of French servers, but this is largely a myth – there's simply a greater emphasis on professionalism and efficiency than on maintaining an air of enforced jollity. Again, this is something we could all learn from the French — work as a restaurant server is hard enough without customers getting offended that the waiter didn't wear a fake smile. Be courteous but not overly familiar, and French servers will do the same.