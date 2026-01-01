We Ranked This Denny's Classic Slam As Best, And It's Clear Why
Short for "grand slam," Denny's slam breakfasts are a tribute to baseball legend Hank Aaron and have been a fan favorite since debuting in 1977. While the original grand slam is a hearty breakfast combo of pancakes, eggs, bacon, and sausage, Denny's has added various slams to the menu, and we sampled and ranked 7 classic slams according to the assemblage of ingredients, execution, and harmony of dishes.
The clear winner in our ranking was the berry-stuffed French toast slam, consisting of brioche French toast stuffed with a creamy filling and a syrupy topping riddled with plump strawberries, plus eggs of any style and bacon and sausage. We opted for 4 all-pork sausage links and eggs over easy. Of course, the berry-stuffed French toast is the obvious star of the show and the reason that this Denny's slam landed in first place. The French toast is a popular menu item at Denny's that we loved in a separate ranking for its fluffy texture and sweet vanilla flavors. But the berries and filling really bring the French toast to the next level. The combination of strawberries and cream cheese filling reminded us of strawberry cheesecake and brought a decadently creamy and juicy consistency that the pillowy brioche soaked up beautifully. The sausage and eggs were likewise well-executed and the perfect savory complement to contrast that decadently sweet show-stopping berry French toast.
More glowing reviews for Denny's berry-stuffed French toast slam
Denny's may be a bargain diner, but this French toast was a work of art that would impress even the most pretentious breakfast lover. And we found plenty of Denny's customers to attest to how delicious the berry-stuffed French toast is. Multiple reviews on Facebook provided impressive pictures of these super-thick cut, round cream cheese-stuffed, strawberry-sprinkled French toasts, assuring readers that they are indeed as good as they look. One TikTok review said, "The cream is so fluffy and buttery sweet, but not too sweet," and the "French toast is nice and soft."
Another TikTok review makes a gloriously messy slam sandwich by placing eggs and bacon inside the two slices of French toast with the cream cheese filling. As an over-the-top breakfast sandwich, you could cover sweet, savory, crispy, and soft with each tantalizing bite. If the Berry Stuffed French toast is a little too over the top, we ranked the original Denny's slam as our second favorite, while the traditional French toast slam came in third. The good thing about Denny's is that there are locations in every state but one, so you probably don't have to worry about trying to recreate this award-winning berry-stuffed French toast at home. That said, strawberries and cream make an appearance in our recipe for strawberries and cream French toast bake, which will feed a breakfast crowd.