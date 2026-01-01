We Ranked This Denny's Classic Slam As Best, And It's Clear Why

Short for "grand slam," Denny's slam breakfasts are a tribute to baseball legend Hank Aaron and have been a fan favorite since debuting in 1977. While the original grand slam is a hearty breakfast combo of pancakes, eggs, bacon, and sausage, Denny's has added various slams to the menu, and we sampled and ranked 7 classic slams according to the assemblage of ingredients, execution, and harmony of dishes.

The clear winner in our ranking was the berry-stuffed French toast slam, consisting of brioche French toast stuffed with a creamy filling and a syrupy topping riddled with plump strawberries, plus eggs of any style and bacon and sausage. We opted for 4 all-pork sausage links and eggs over easy. Of course, the berry-stuffed French toast is the obvious star of the show and the reason that this Denny's slam landed in first place. The French toast is a popular menu item at Denny's that we loved in a separate ranking for its fluffy texture and sweet vanilla flavors. But the berries and filling really bring the French toast to the next level. The combination of strawberries and cream cheese filling reminded us of strawberry cheesecake and brought a decadently creamy and juicy consistency that the pillowy brioche soaked up beautifully. The sausage and eggs were likewise well-executed and the perfect savory complement to contrast that decadently sweet show-stopping berry French toast.