Olive Garden's Best Seafood Dish Isn't Shrimp Scampi Or Alfredo
People go to Olive Garden for a few reasons. Convenience is a big one, as is the fun atmosphere, value for money, and familiarity between locations. Plus, those iconic breadsticks are pretty hard to beat, and there's a lot to be said for a never-ending pasta bowl. And while the seafood at Olive Garden isn't a major draw, there is one fish dish that might just be worth the trip: the herb-grilled salmon.
One of Tasting Table's experts recently set out to try the seafood dishes at Olive Garden and was pleasantly surprised with the results. There were nine options in total, including an enjoyably light shrimp scampi and a classic Alfredo. However, it was the herb-grilled salmon that really blew our tester away.
The filet was perfectly cooked, with a slightly crisped exterior and flaky, tender interior. The texture was firm and structured, but the salmon held onto its moisture well throughout cooking, creating a juicy, flavorful result. The fish also came topped with a melted garlic herb butter, which creates a delicious dipping sauce, and was very well seasoned. Our tester thought it was much better than some of the other chain restaurant salmon dishes out there, and if online reviews are anything to go by, she's not the only one.
The herb-grilled salmon at Olive Garden is a pasta-free dish
There are plenty of other people who opt for the herb-grilled salmon when dining at Olive Garden. One YouTube user called it "amazing" in a video, saying, "I'm telling you, go to the nearest Olive Garden and get yours." The dish has also been called "delicious" on TripAdvisor, and a Reddit user said it was "the best thing" on the menu. Meanwhile, someone on TikTok who received the recommendation from an Olive Garden employee said in a video, "I'm shocked that the salmon is so good."
There are even copycat recipes inspired by the dish online. If you want to try to make it, you really just need to sear or grill a filet of salmon and top it with a three-ingredient garlic butter. Olive Garden serves it with a side of parmesan garlic broccoli, which works great if you want a lighter option, but it could be a downside if you're in the mood for pasta.
You can always ask your server if it's possible to order a side of pasta or split another dish with someone — we recommend the shrimp carbonara, which is one of the best hidden gems to order at Olive Garden. The restaurant's $6 take home entree deal is also a great way to carb-load, and it helps you get more out of your Olive Garden meal for less. Either way, if you're in the mood for seafood, the salmon is a great choice.