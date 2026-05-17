Olive Garden's Best Seafood Dish Isn't Shrimp Scampi Or Alfredo

People go to Olive Garden for a few reasons. Convenience is a big one, as is the fun atmosphere, value for money, and familiarity between locations. Plus, those iconic breadsticks are pretty hard to beat, and there's a lot to be said for a never-ending pasta bowl. And while the seafood at Olive Garden isn't a major draw, there is one fish dish that might just be worth the trip: the herb-grilled salmon.

One of Tasting Table's experts recently set out to try the seafood dishes at Olive Garden and was pleasantly surprised with the results. There were nine options in total, including an enjoyably light shrimp scampi and a classic Alfredo. However, it was the herb-grilled salmon that really blew our tester away.

The filet was perfectly cooked, with a slightly crisped exterior and flaky, tender interior. The texture was firm and structured, but the salmon held onto its moisture well throughout cooking, creating a juicy, flavorful result. The fish also came topped with a melted garlic herb butter, which creates a delicious dipping sauce, and was very well seasoned. Our tester thought it was much better than some of the other chain restaurant salmon dishes out there, and if online reviews are anything to go by, she's not the only one.