These Pepperoni Details Could Be A Red Flag At Pizzerias

It's no surprise that pepperoni is a popular pizza topping, but just how popular is it? Data from Gitnux shows it's the number one topping in the United States, featured in 36% of all pizza orders. That's remarkable since pepperoni wasn't always so popular. Sausage is the second most popular topping at just 14%. Americans bought $46.8 billion worth of pizza in 2022, meaning nearly $17 billion was spent on pepperoni pizza. With all that pepperoni being served up, it helps to know how to spot the difference between the good and the bad.

Tasting Table talked to Noel Brohner, pizza consultant and instructor, and founder of Slow Rise Pizza Co., to get his expertise on pepperoni. We wanted to know which pepperoni details could signal a red flag in a pizzeria.

"One of the biggest red flags is pepperoni that looks lifeless after the bake — perfectly flat, pale, rubbery, and almost steamed-looking instead of crisped," Brohner said. "Great pepperoni should react to the oven. It should blister, curl, char slightly around the edges, and develop texture."

Brohner said that many pizza makers look for cup-and-char pepperoni. He described it as the kind "where the pepperoni curls upward into little cups that hold rendered fat and concentrated spice." It's typically a good sign. Flat pepperoni may be a red flag. "Large flat discs that never move in the oven are often standard commercial 'lay flat' pepperonis," he said. "Those aren't automatically bad, but many chain and commodity products are engineered specifically not to curl or char."