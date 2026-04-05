Pepperoni Wasn't Always Pizza's Go-To Topping — Here's What Was

People have been arguing about pineapple on pizza forever. But pepperoni? That's where most people find common ground — it belongs on a pizza, full stop. The weird part is, it wasn't always this way. Pepperoni's actually kind of a new kid on the block when you consider pizza has been around for roughly 3,000 years. For most of that history, you'd never find a pizza with slices of brick-red, smoky sausage on top. It's only been around for a century. The story of how we went from zero to having pepperonis on nearly ⅓ of pizzas made in the U.S. is, honestly, pretty intriguing.

Original pizzas were rather plain, made with just cheese, fresh tomatoes, maybe some fresh basil or dried oregano scattered on top — that's it. No savory or meaty ingredient whatsoever. But when Italians brought these Margherita-style pizzas to America, we didn't stay patient for long before we started to get creative with the toppings.

At this point in history, pizzaiolos were experimenting with different sausages. Cold cuts and cured meats of every kind started appearing in various combinations as people tried whatever seemed good (which was how the Meat Lover's came into being). Pepperoni was conspicuously absent from all this... and that's because it took until 1919 for the first pepperoni sausage to be made when people spiced dry salami with paprika and chili powder. Even then, it took until 1950 for the first-of-its-kind pepperoni pizza to show up on the menu of a place called The Spot in Connecticut. The rest was history. Now, about a third of all American pizzas come with pepperoni slices — not bad for something that didn't even exist on pizza fifty years ago.