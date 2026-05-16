Add Tang And Crunch To The Filet-O-Fish With These 2 Toppings
The humble ol' Filet-O-Fish is beloved for its simplicity: a steamed bun, mild fish, creamy tartar sauce, and McDonald's infamous half slice of American cheese. But if you'd like to kick the quiet sammie up a few notches, we've got you. Just two simple additions can perform a pretty impressive flavor upgrade: mustard and pickles. We admit, those two toppings may at first sound better suited for a burger, but they add a certain acidity and crunch that the sandwich is lacking.
We're not the only ones who think so. Both homemade copycat recipes and McDonald's employee hacks on TikTok show people adding mustard and pickles for a deluxe upgrade. Without these extra toppings, the sandwich itself is pretty heavy on soft textures and mellow flavors. Mustard works well because fish and acid are natural companions. There's a good reason why lemon and seafood have been paired together for centuries. Yellow mustard cuts through the fried coating and creamy tartar sauce, while the tang makes the sandwich taste brighter.
As far as the pickles go, that crunch is an excellent contrast to the sandwich's otherwise soft bite. McDonald's thinly sliced sour dill pickles nicely complement the tartar sauce with their briny, herbal flavor. They're thin enough to distribute a good crunch evenly without overwhelming the delicate fish patty. The best way to add these toppings is to smear mustard on the top bun, then layer two or three pickles between the fish and cheese. Putting pickles on the bottom can lead to a soggy bun.
Other additions to jazz up Filet-O-Fish flavors
If you want to keep upgrading your Filet-O-Fish, there are plenty of other options. Another hack is to add hash browns to your sandwich, although you have to be sure to visit McDonald's at just the right time, between the hour of 10:30 to 11:00 a.m., when breakfast service is winding down. If you miss that window, you can try topping the sandwich with fries, which is not unlike classic British fish and chips. If you're still craving more crunch, you could add shredded lettuce or sliced raw white onions for bite and texture.
Additionally, any kind of heat can bump your sandwich up into extra-delicious territory. Whether that's a few dashes of hot sauce or a couple sliced jalapeños, a little spice will contrast nicely with the mild fish and creamy cheese. Heck, even a healthy shake of black pepper can sharpen the flavor profile. Of course, after all this customization, you don't want to end up with a cold sandwich. Fried fish is probably the last thing you want sitting out on a warming tray. Our tip for making sure you're getting an extra-fresh Filet-O-Fish the next time you order is to politely ask for it to be "cooked to order." Be sure to make this request inside the restaurant, and not during peak rush hour. There are more than 10 delicious ways to customize the McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, so why not go crazy and try every single one?