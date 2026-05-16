Add Tang And Crunch To The Filet-O-Fish With These 2 Toppings

The humble ol' Filet-O-Fish is beloved for its simplicity: a steamed bun, mild fish, creamy tartar sauce, and McDonald's infamous half slice of American cheese. But if you'd like to kick the quiet sammie up a few notches, we've got you. Just two simple additions can perform a pretty impressive flavor upgrade: mustard and pickles. We admit, those two toppings may at first sound better suited for a burger, but they add a certain acidity and crunch that the sandwich is lacking.

We're not the only ones who think so. Both homemade copycat recipes and McDonald's employee hacks on TikTok show people adding mustard and pickles for a deluxe upgrade. Without these extra toppings, the sandwich itself is pretty heavy on soft textures and mellow flavors. Mustard works well because fish and acid are natural companions. There's a good reason why lemon and seafood have been paired together for centuries. Yellow mustard cuts through the fried coating and creamy tartar sauce, while the tang makes the sandwich taste brighter.

As far as the pickles go, that crunch is an excellent contrast to the sandwich's otherwise soft bite. McDonald's thinly sliced sour dill pickles nicely complement the tartar sauce with their briny, herbal flavor. They're thin enough to distribute a good crunch evenly without overwhelming the delicate fish patty. The best way to add these toppings is to smear mustard on the top bun, then layer two or three pickles between the fish and cheese. Putting pickles on the bottom can lead to a soggy bun.