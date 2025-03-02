The $13 Store-Bought Pickles That Are 'Identical' To McDonald's

There are a variety of reasons that make McDonald's the most popular fast food chain in the world; some people can't get enough of the crispy, thin, but always flavorful french fries, while others say it's all about the Big Mac Sauce – but we're here to make sure McDonald's pickles don't fly under the radar. Many people agree that there's something uniquely special about the balance of vinegar, crunch, and sweetness in McDonald's pickles. Made with cucumbers that are drowned in brine and fermented, only to eventually become the thinly sliced sour dill pickles you see hiding under your golden burger buns. These marinated munchies don't stray far from the traditional pickling process, yet they're impossible to find in grocery stores, until today.

Thanks to the sleuthing of Mike Haracz, a former McDonald's corporate chef who has been giving McDonald's fans a peek behind the culinary curtain, a grocery store McDonald's pickle dupe has been revealed. According to Haracz's professional opinion, the closest copycat to McDonald's pickles are Best Maid Hamburger Slices, which he says "taste almost absolutely identical" to what you'll get at the fast food chain. They are sold in 80 fluid-ounce jars for around $17 or you can get them in a 32 fluid-ounce jar for under $6. One thing to note, though, is that the Best Maid Hamburger Slices are crinkle cut so if the texture is a deal-breaker for you, then you may not find these as satisfying on that front.