Just One BBQ Leftover Transforms Cheap Pantry Ramen Into A $20 Bowl

Instant ramen is a cheap pantry staple that tastes pretty good on its own, but also acts as a blank canvas for all manner of toppings and additions. While even a splash of soy sauce is enough to upgrade a bowl of instant ramen, you can transform an inexpensive packet of noodles into a $20 bowl with some leftover BBQ brisket.

Brisket is a smoky, umami-rich, slow-cooked beef that would make the perfect ramen topping. Whether it's prepared in a smoker or slow-cooked in the oven, brisket is fall-apart tender and bursting with a flavor that's taken many hours to develop. It's also far more versatile than you'd think; its rich beefiness and melt-in-your-mouth texture can be repurposed into everything from game-changing tacos to a hearty salad topper. As an addition to ramen, however, both the soup and the brisket benefit. Leftover meat that's been sitting in your fridge has likely dried out a bit, so adding it to a flavorful broth will rehydrate the brisket while also infusing the broth with savory flavor.

You can add sliced brisket to the broth as you bring it to a boil, before adding the ramen noodles. For a bit of texture, you can sear slices in some leftover barbecue sauce for a crispier crust. You can also warm the meat in the broth to impart moisture before taking it out and shredding it for a different texture that will evenly disperse throughout the soup for a bite of brisket with every spoonful.