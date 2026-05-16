Every Fly By Jing Chili Crisp, Ranked

If you haven't heard of chili crisp by now, don't worry — you're totally in the right place. I got my intro to the condiment after picking up a jar of Crunchy Chili Onion from Trader Joe's (one of the store's best condiments, IMO), and ever since, I've been obsessed. It makes for the perfect spicy, savory accompaniment to any number of foods — eggs, pasta, roasted veggies, cauliflower steaks, and even as a topping to a pint of Jeni's Ice Cream.

Whether you're new to the chili crisp game or you're looking to expand your tastes beyond Trader Joe's condiment aisle, I have to recommend you check out Fly By Jing. The company specializes in Sichuan flavors and makes a range of products from chocolate to instant noodles, but its chili crisps may be what the company is best known for. I decided it was high time I leaned fully into the chili crisp phenomenon by adding all the company's offerings to my condiment shelf, and in true form, you know I had to rank them (based on the balance of their flavor components and their overall versatility). Here's how the sauces stacked up.