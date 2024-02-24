Add An Extra Kick To Your Next Loaf Of Garlic Bread With Chili Crisp

No matter what you're making for dinner, it's safe to say that having garlic bread on the side is hardly ever redundant. On the dining table, it's a sight to behold with browned edges and an eye-catching golden hue. On your taste buds, its comforting, enticing mix of a buttery taste and garlicky aroma with fragrant specks of herbs is an endless delight. The marvel only continues from here with a world of possible twists and changes. For example, if you want a kick of heat to spice things up, add a bit of chili crisp and get ready to feel the tongue-tingling magic unravel.

If you're a frequent enjoyer of Chinese food, you're probably already quite familiar with chili crisp. This condiment is made from oil infused with chiles, garlic, onion, Sichuan peppercorns, and some spices. As expected, it's spicy in the most delectable way, with just the right amount of fire to captivate the palate while still offering its very own distinct flavors. Mixed in between all the heat are umami notes that make for a unique taste. Spread onto garlic bread, it adds an exciting spark as well as intriguing depth. Each crispy bite is a splendid tumult of the bread's typical garlicky, savory richness and the chili crisp's vibrant spice, all harmonized to make one excellent flavor combination.