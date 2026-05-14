11 Popular Chain Restaurants That Started In Chicago
Chicago is a city of innovators, taste makers, entrepreneurs, and damn good food. It's the birthplace of the Ferris wheel, the skyscraper, house music, improv comedy, and maybe even your favorite chain restaurant.
The Midwest is home to some pretty great chain restaurants, but you might be surprised at just how many of those iconic chains came out of Chicago. It makes sense that the city responsible for inventing deep-dish pizza, brownies, the jibarito, and more would also be home to some of the country's favorite chain eateries, too. From legendary pizza joints to a Michelin Bib Gourmand-recognized Chinese restaurant, to arguably the best fried chicken in the country, Chicago is the backdrop for all kinds of restaurants that eventually found enough success to expand nationally, and no, they aren't all pizza chains. Check out the following list and see if what you thought was a favorite neighborhood spot might actually be a Chicago-born chain restaurant.
Potbelly Sandwich Works
Potbelly Sandwich Works actually began as a small antique shop in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood. The shop owners also sold sandwiches until one of their regular customers purchased the antique store in 1996 and turned it into a full-blown restaurant. Today, Potbelly is famous for its toasted sandwiches, soups, salads, and even milkshakes. With locations in 31 states, it seems that, thankfully, Potbelly isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
Portillo's
You can't talk about Chicago chains without talking about Portillo's. Known for its iconic Chicago-style hot dogs and ultra-moist chocolate cake, Portillo's has been operating since 1963. What started as a small hot dog stand called The Dog House grew into one of Chicago's most beloved fast-casual establishments. Portillo's eventually expanded into other states and now has over 90 locations.
Buona Beef
One of the classic Chicago foods that doesn't get enough attention is the Italian beef sandwich. Buona Beef is one of the first Italian beef stands that opened in Chicago in 1981, and is still run by the Buonavolanto family today. This chain has 26 locations around the Midwest and is beloved by visitors and locals alike.
Nancy's Pizzeria
Nancy's Pizzeria is a true entrepreneurial success story. With a family recipe and a restaurant with a 35-person capacity, Nancy's was named "The Best Pizza in Chicago" by Chicago Magazine in 1975. Since then, the company has grown into a beloved franchise with over 20 locations. Nancy's is known not just for its legendary stuffed pizza, but also for its great thin crust, which most Chicagoans agree is the true Chicago-style pizza.
Lou Malnati's
Lou Malnati's is usually one of the spots that comes up in the great "best deep dish in Chicago" debate. And, with nearly 60 years in the pizza business, Lou's has earned the clout. In 2016, the franchise opened the first location outside Illinois, and today the company is nationwide with over 3,500 employees.
Giordano's
Giordano's is another fan-favorite in the running for the deep dish crown. It's even been hailed as "Chicago's Best Pizza" by NBC, Chicago Eater, The New York Times, and other outlets. The very first Giordan's location opened in 1974 on the south side of the city and has grown to over 50 locations across eight states nationwide.
Pizzeria Uno
This is the oldest chain on the list, opening its doors for the first time in 1943. Pizzeria Uno is often credited in local lore as a contender for inventing deep-dish pizza, though that claim cannot be definitively confirmed. Nonetheless, Pizzeria Uno is considered pizza royalty with 100 restaurants across 20 states. The brand has also expanded to include an intentional selection of craft beers, proving that being established in 1943 doesn't mean you need to stay stuck in the past.
Harold's Chicken Shack
Harold's Chicken Shack is a true Windy City institution, and how you order your food here is a bit of a Chicago litmus test. Founded by a man named Harold Pearce in 1950, Harold's is known for its mild sauce, lemon pepper, and, of course, legendary chicken. You'll find Harold's locations speckled all over the city, but any true Chicagoan will tell you that not all locations are the same. Today, Harold's has expanded to 10 different states.
Lao Sze Chuan
Lao Sze Chuan was opened by chef and restaurateur Tony Hu in Chicago's Chinatown in 1998. There are now several locations across Illinois and the rest of the country. We've named it the hands-down best Chinese restaurant chain for good reason. Lao Sze Chuan is known for flavorful traditional Sichuan cuisine and has even earned the Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand status multiple times.
Maggiano's Little Italy
Chicago is home to many Italian immigrants, so the Italian cuisine in the city is excellent. One of the great Italian-American chains to come out of Chicago is Maggiano's Little Italy. The first location opened in 1991 in Chicago's River North neighborhood, and there are now 52 locations across 23 states and territories.
Morton's The Steakhouse
Morton's Steakhouse got its start at the Playboy Club, where its founders first met before opening the now-famous chain. Morton's represents the swankier side of Chicago and was once a favorite of Frank Sinatra. The unique way that Morton's cooks its steaks also helped put this restaurant on the map. There are now 65 locations across the country serving as the destination for date nights, business meetings, and birthday dinners galore.