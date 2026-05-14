11 Popular Chain Restaurants That Started In Chicago

Chicago is a city of innovators, taste makers, entrepreneurs, and damn good food. It's the birthplace of the Ferris wheel, the skyscraper, house music, improv comedy, and maybe even your favorite chain restaurant.

The Midwest is home to some pretty great chain restaurants, but you might be surprised at just how many of those iconic chains came out of Chicago. It makes sense that the city responsible for inventing deep-dish pizza, brownies, the jibarito, and more would also be home to some of the country's favorite chain eateries, too. From legendary pizza joints to a Michelin Bib Gourmand-recognized Chinese restaurant, to arguably the best fried chicken in the country, Chicago is the backdrop for all kinds of restaurants that eventually found enough success to expand nationally, and no, they aren't all pizza chains. Check out the following list and see if what you thought was a favorite neighborhood spot might actually be a Chicago-born chain restaurant.