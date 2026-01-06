The Hands-Down Best Chinese Restaurant Chain Comes From The Windy City

While some people prefer to dine at local hole-in-the-wall Chinese restaurants, others enjoy the comforting uniformity offered by national chains. However, not all Chinese restaurant chains are created equal. To find out which ones to skip and which to trust, Tasting Table ranked 13 Chinese restaurant chains across the country. The hands-down best Chinese restaurant chain is from the Windy City. Lao Sze Chuan, based in Chicago's Chinatown, also has locations throughout Illinois, Connecticut, Texas, Maryland, Ohio, and Georgia.

We named it the best in the country due to a combination of its customer reviews, menu variety, quality and consistency across locations, and national recognition. We found that diners praised the authenticity and depth of flavor of dishes at each location, and that it was consistently recommended on social media. It also has reasonable prices and a comfortable, unpretentious ambience.

Its flagship Chinatown location in Chicago has 4 stars with over 1,500 Google reviews, with one diner gushing, "The food is delicious, the portions are generous, and the price is reasonable." In a five-star Yelp review of the Milford, Connecticut location, a diner said, "I needed my authentic Chinese fix, and this Lao Sze Chuan was a delightful find." A diner at the restaurant's Houston location, who rated it five stars, said, "I've ordered the General Tso's Chicken from Lao Sze Chuan several times now and it's always solid. The flavor is great, the portion size is generous ... and the quality has been very consistent."