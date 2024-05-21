The Oldest Chinese Restaurant In The US Is Nestled In A Small Town In Montana

Conjur an image of the oldest Chinese restaurant in the United States. You're picturing a classic Chinatown setting, right? Maybe in San Francisco or New York. (Indeed, San Francisco has many great Chinese restaurants to choose from.) Narrow alleys lined by gilded storefronts. Strings of festive red lanterns dangling over a bustling streetscape. Stepping through a comparatively unassuming doorway. Climbing a staircase and entering an ornate dining room done up in bright red and glistening gold. Surprise. That image, so ingrained in our collective consciousness, is oh so wrong.

Instead, the oldest Chinese restaurant in the United States is located in Butte, Montana. The one-time mining boom town is situated atop the Continental Divide about 200 miles south of the Canadian border. In other words, it's about as far from a traditional Chinatown as you can get. Established in 1911 by Tam Kwong Yee and his business partner, Hum Yow – both first-generation Chinese-Americans – Pekin Noodle Parlor occupies a nondescript brick building on the only remaining block of what was once a bustling Chinatown.

A thriving center of commerce in its heyday, the downtown district was home to a vibrant Chinese community. Laundries, mercantiles, and, of course, restaurants lined its busy alleyways. Yee and Yow, who had been operating a noodle parlor a few blocks away, moved to the current Main Street location shortly after the building opened. They subsequently established Pekin Noodle Parlor on the second floor and opened a Chinese herbal medicine shop at street level. It's unclear why, but in a bit of a twist, the restaurant's sign reads "Pekin Chop Suey."