I Didn't Have Graza Dominating The Potato Chip Game On My Bingo Card And Yet Here We Are

From cooking hobbyists to Michelin-star chefs, everyone who enjoys spending quality time in the kitchen agrees on one thing: The oil you use matters. A lot. Whether you're making a homemade salad dressing, frying meat, or putting the finishing touch on hummus, there comes a time when it's imperative to break out the "good" olive oil.

Graza, the award-winning olive oil you can get at Costco, makes it easy and affordable to use great-tasting ingredients in every dish, from start to finish. That's why it's among our favorite finishing olive oils. The company is known for its single-origin products that won't break the bank and come in a convenient (and fun) squeeze bottle, infusing your boring pantry with a touch of whimsy. Graza offers olive oils in options like "Drizze" and "Sizzle" to help you differentiate between finishing and cooking oil and get the maximum flavor potential out of your extra-virgin olive oil.

Now, Graza is turning the tables and bringing its award-winning olive oil to the snack market with its Homestyle Potato Chips. These chips are made with the brand's famed EVOO, specially sourced yellow potatoes, and a touch of unique flavor. I got my hands on all four options — Classic Sea Salt, Sea Salt & Vinegar, Hot N' Sweet, and Zesty Caesar — to give my honest opinion on the taste, texture, and perceived quality of these snacks. So let's see if this fan-favorite olive oil company can make a name for itself in the crowded potato chip market, or if these chips should sizzle, drizzle, and fizzle their way off the snack shelves.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.