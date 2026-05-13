I Didn't Have Graza Dominating The Potato Chip Game On My Bingo Card And Yet Here We Are
From cooking hobbyists to Michelin-star chefs, everyone who enjoys spending quality time in the kitchen agrees on one thing: The oil you use matters. A lot. Whether you're making a homemade salad dressing, frying meat, or putting the finishing touch on hummus, there comes a time when it's imperative to break out the "good" olive oil.
Graza, the award-winning olive oil you can get at Costco, makes it easy and affordable to use great-tasting ingredients in every dish, from start to finish. That's why it's among our favorite finishing olive oils. The company is known for its single-origin products that won't break the bank and come in a convenient (and fun) squeeze bottle, infusing your boring pantry with a touch of whimsy. Graza offers olive oils in options like "Drizze" and "Sizzle" to help you differentiate between finishing and cooking oil and get the maximum flavor potential out of your extra-virgin olive oil.
Now, Graza is turning the tables and bringing its award-winning olive oil to the snack market with its Homestyle Potato Chips. These chips are made with the brand's famed EVOO, specially sourced yellow potatoes, and a touch of unique flavor. I got my hands on all four options — Classic Sea Salt, Sea Salt & Vinegar, Hot N' Sweet, and Zesty Caesar — to give my honest opinion on the taste, texture, and perceived quality of these snacks. So let's see if this fan-favorite olive oil company can make a name for itself in the crowded potato chip market, or if these chips should sizzle, drizzle, and fizzle their way off the snack shelves.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
To review these four new chip flavors from Graza, I taste-tested each one as-is, with no dips or dressings of any kind. I focused my review primarily on the flavor of each chip, assessing the perceived quality of the seasonings and potatoes used. But, most importantly, I wanted to experience the taste of Graza's famous olive oil, even beneath flavors like umami-forward Caesar and tangy vinegar. I was hoping these chips could strike a great balance between a fun burst of flavor from seasonings with a backbone of delicious, high-quality EVOO to make them feel a little bougier than the likes of Lay's or Ruffles.
Along with a thorough assessment of their flavor, I also judged these chips heavily on their texture. Any potato chip lover (so, anyone at all) will tell you: A chip's flavor could be out-of-this-world, but if the texture is fragile, floppy, or flimsy, it's a failed snack, full stop. In these Graza chips, I was looking for plenty of crunch accompanied by a smooth, melt-in-your-mouth consistency that only the best "good" olive oil can achieve. While assessing the taste and texture of these snacks, I set aside any personal bias to judge them as objectively and fairly as possible.
Taste test: Classic Sea Salt
Ahh, the classic potato-flavored potato chip. We all know it and love it in equal measure. Normally, I'll always be up for a funky flavor over a traditional chip any time, but when a company can make a plain ol' potato chip enticing, you've got to give credit where credit is due — and Graza's take on perhaps the most iconic salty snack of all time is easily one of the most impressive non-flavored chips I've tried.
The first thing I looked for was that classic buttery, nutty flavor of a high-quality extra-virgin olive oil. The taste is apparent in these chips, but not so much so that they taste like an olive oil-flavored snack. I still had to search around a little bit for that olive-y essence, which sneaks in as more of an aftertaste than a forward-facing flavor. I would have liked a little more salt to complement the subtle nuttiness of the oil, but I can look past light salt; you can always add more, after all.
These Classic Sea Salt chips have a rich potato flavor that was more obvious here than in the other chip varieties. The earthiness of the golden-yellow potato is enhanced by olive oil, while a light sprinkle of salt binds the two tastes together. Imagine if classic Lay's chips dialed up their ingredient quality to 11, but otherwise stayed the same — that's what you get with this Graza snack.
Taste test: Sea Salt & Vinegar
My experience with salt and vinegar chips usually goes one of two ways: They either immediately become my latest snack obsession, or I warily try just one and end up throwing the rest of the bag right in the trash. I'm happy to report that Graza's Sea Salt & Vinegar snack creation falls into the former category.
Vinegar lovers can bask in the glory of these Graza chips, while vinegar haters should stay far away. Each bite provides a potent punch of tangy flavor accentuated by the perfect amount of salt. The olive oil taste gets a little lost beneath the sharp tartness of vinegar, but it's not completely gone. In fact, once I closed my eyes and really focused on the taste, I found that the umami oil and pungent vinegar played off of one another in a classic case of opposites attracting. The juxtaposition reminded me of a delicious homemade salad dressing.
These were my favorite Graza chips, but not by a wide margin. The deciding factor was all in the texture; the vinegar makes these chips extra soft and melt-in-your-mouth, but they still have the trademark potato chip crunch in the initial bite. This snack is unique enough that it could easily stand out alongside our favorite salt and vinegar chips, while still acting as a quintessential example of the iconic chip flavor.
Taste test: Hot N' Sweet
I'm a sucker for anything with a kick of heat and a little sugar to back it up, and with "swicy" foods becoming so popular these days, I've been in spicy-sweet heaven. Graza's Hot N' Sweet chips are another snack to add to your repertoire if you love this trendy flavor duo.
I don't know about you, but I'm getting a little sick of hot honey-everything. Thankfully, Graza does an excellent job of shaking up the swicy scene with its datil pepper-infused chips. If you're thinking, "What the heck is a datil pepper?" don't feel bad — I'm right there with you. Datil peppers, which hail from St. Augustine, Florida, are a rare ingredient, so you don't often see snacks containing the essence of these little fiery nuggets. They're known for their uniquely complex spicy flavor with plenty of sweet, fruity tang, which makes them the ideal ingredient to infuse a snack with some sweet heat.
Graza's Hot N' Sweet chips have a vivid, complex taste that starts off garlicky and umami-forward, and then fades into a sweet and tangy symphony. Then, a surprisingly long while after the first bite, the heat kicks in. These chips have got to be the sneakiest snacks I've ever indulged in; a good 10 seconds into the first bite, I would have sworn they weren't spicy at all. But the fiery flavor eventually swoops in, and it isn't for the faint of heart. However, it's more of a cozy, warming heat and less of a my-mouth-is-on-fire kind of spiciness, tamed just a bit by the richness of olive oil.
Taste test: Zesty Caesar
Creamy, herbaceous, and just a tad bit fishy — it's got to be Caesar. I don't know if I've ever come across a Caesar-flavored potato chip until now, and it's proved itself to be something I didn't know I was longing for all along. Graza's Zesty Caesar chips have all the flavor of the classic salad dressing with its unique individual flavor notes leveled up to the max.
These chips are vividly creamy and rich, almost to a fault. They coated my mouth with tangy buttercream powder that was made a little more mellow with the addition of plenty of fresh-tasting herbs. There wasn't much of an anchovy flavor that's normally present in Caesar dressing, but there was still an umami boost that paired well with the zesty buttercream. Instead of a fishy flavor, the savory, umami essence in these chips was more earthy, almost like that of mushrooms.
These chips were my least favorite of the bunch, but not because the flavor wasn't delicious. The richness of the zesty cream was a bit too potent, drowning out the olive oil taste, which I was hoping to experience in every chip flavor. It could have been balanced a bit better with some black pepper or more of that earthy mushroom flavor. Still, any Caesar dressing fan is bound to fall head over heels with this exclusive potato chip flavor.
Final thoughts
Graza's new potato chips wound up being everything I was hoping for from a company famous for its delicious, high-quality olive oils. The flavor of its trademark EVOO was blatantly present in all the chips, save for the Zesty Caesar, where it felt like more of an afterthought. Sea Salt & Vinegar was the most impressive, with Hot N' Sweet following close behind. Both flavors were incredibly complex, balanced, and have no equal in the snack aisle.
Now, let's dig into the texture, which was the same for every variety: Don't expect a kettle chip crunch here. Graza's Homestyle Potato Chips are made in the style of a traditional potato chip, à la Classic Lay's. They're delicate and slightly flaky, but are a bit heartier than Lay's. They still have the hallmark melt-in-your-mouth quality of a great classic potato chip, but they also provide a satisfying crunch — truly the best of both worlds.
My only qualms with the chips were the lack of olive oil taste in Zesty Caesar and the general light-handedness of salt. Classic Sea Salt and Zesty Caesar both could have benefited from slightly more of the crucial potato chip ingredient, while Hot N' Sweet and Sea Salt & Vinegar didn't require any added sodium thanks to their potent zestiness. All told, this flavor lineup includes two classics and two unique varieties, which is sure to please every kind of potato chip fan.
Price and availability
If you're looking to scoop up one or all four of Graza's new Homestyle Potato Chips, you won't have to wait long. Starting on May 13, 2026, you'll be able to purchase all the potato chip varieties. However, there's one catch: You'll only be able to find the chips at Target checkout lanes immediately following the initial release. Some time after the release, on an undisclosed date, Graza's chips will be available at a wider selection of retailers nationwide. So keep your eyes fixed on the snack aisle at major chains like Walmart and Costco and your local grocery store.
You can expect to pay around $5.99 for each bag of Graza's Homestyle Potato Chips, regardless of flavor, but note that prices may vary depending on location. Each bag is 5.5 ounces, so they're slightly smaller than a standard snack bag that's intended for sharing. But despite their smaller-than-average size and elevated price compared to more mainstream brands, I have no doubt that fans of Graza's olive oil and those who love a good artisanal potato chip will be happy to shell out a few more dollars for a superior-quality snack.