The Award-Winning Olive Oil You Can Get At Costco (The Packaging Is So Convenient)
Everybody loves a good Costco trip. Whether it's a rotisserie chicken, a case of toilet paper, or a flat screen TV you're after, you can probably find it at the wholesaler. But the real magic happens when you discover a deal on an unexpected product –- like a fancy, award-winning olive oil.
Even if you haven't bought one yet, you've probably seen Graza's signature squeezy bottles over the past few years. The trendy green bottles have become instantly recognizable, especially to those who consume any kind of cooking content online. Founded by a pair of Americans in 2020, Graza produces high-quality, Mediterranean olive oil that's just as delicious as it is influencer-friendly. The model has been so successful that Graza has become one of the top olive oil brands in the United States.
The company has won multiple awards, including nods for packaging design from D&AD and Dieline as well as an Ecommerce Design Award. Graza was also named Brand of the Year by Nosh in 2025 and the best olive oil available in stores by Wirecutter. The best news is that you can now find Graza at Costco. The retailer is selling two 750 milliliter bottles of Graza "Sizzle" Extra Virgin Olive Oil for just $19.28, which is a steal considering that the bottles usually cost $16 each.
Graza olive oil is a game-changer
There are three different Graza olive oils on offer, the "Drizzle", "Sizzle", and "Frizzle". The "Drizzle" is a bolder tasting finishing olive oil that isn't designed for heat, while the "Sizzle" (which you can also buy at Costco) has a milder flavor perfect for cooking. The "Frizzle", meanwhile, was specifically created to withstand higher temperatures.
All of the oils come in plastic squeeze bottles with easy-to-close pointed tips. And while there is some debate about the taste of the oil, most people agree that the packaging is a highlight. The tip allows for precise, mess-free pouring while the pliable body makes it easy to control the amount of oil coming out of the bottle. One Amazon customer called it a "game-changer" in an online review, saying, "Being able to precisely sizzle a line of oil onto a hot pan without soaking the whole thing is a revelation." Another writes, "The bottles are great for controlling the pour — best I've ever used."
Apparently some people on Reddit who don't love the taste of Graza buy the bottles just to refill them with other Costco oils once they're empty, that's how good the bottles are. Whether you end up liking Graza or not, it might be worth tossing it in the cart the next time you're shopping –- at least you're getting an award-winning olive oil at a relatively cheap price.