The Award-Winning Olive Oil You Can Get At Costco (The Packaging Is So Convenient)

Everybody loves a good Costco trip. Whether it's a rotisserie chicken, a case of toilet paper, or a flat screen TV you're after, you can probably find it at the wholesaler. But the real magic happens when you discover a deal on an unexpected product –- like a fancy, award-winning olive oil.

Even if you haven't bought one yet, you've probably seen Graza's signature squeezy bottles over the past few years. The trendy green bottles have become instantly recognizable, especially to those who consume any kind of cooking content online. Founded by a pair of Americans in 2020, Graza produces high-quality, Mediterranean olive oil that's just as delicious as it is influencer-friendly. The model has been so successful that Graza has become one of the top olive oil brands in the United States.

The company has won multiple awards, including nods for packaging design from D&AD and Dieline as well as an Ecommerce Design Award. Graza was also named Brand of the Year by Nosh in 2025 and the best olive oil available in stores by Wirecutter. The best news is that you can now find Graza at Costco. The retailer is selling two 750 milliliter bottles of Graza "Sizzle" Extra Virgin Olive Oil for just $19.28, which is a steal considering that the bottles usually cost $16 each.