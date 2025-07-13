Which Graza Olive Oil Should You Use? Here's What Drizzle And Sizzle Really Mean

Olive oil is an undeniable kitchen staple that has had many uses throughout history thanks to its versatility, flavor, and health benefits. But there's a huge variety of brands and types of olive oil on the market. Unfortunately, olive oil tends to be a true "you get what you pay for" type of product, and good-quality oil has historically cost a pretty penny. That is, until the Graza brand disrupted the market. Graza olive oil was founded in 2020 with a mission to produce excellent olive oil at an affordable price. The young brand has arguably already succeeded in this mission, with the company expecting to bring in $48.4 million in revenue in 2024, according to founder Andrew Brenin.

Graza is an innovative company for many reasons, including the unique and playful squeeze bottle design as well as the brand's distinction between Sizzle and Drizzle oils. Graza knows that olive oil is not a one-size-fits-all ingredient. The Sizzle extra-virgin olive oil is produced and marketed for cooking and using with heat, while the Drizzle is a finishing oil meant for — you guessed it — drizzling over salads, cheese, martinis, or even ice cream. The best finishing olive oils have a bold, rich flavor that enhances a dish without overpowering, while a good cooking olive oil has a softer flavor and can hold up to heat better. Graza makes both with noticeable quality.