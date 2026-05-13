Vintage Vs Antique: How To Know What Category Your Old Cookware Falls Into

Social media is filled with influencers flipping a vintage gem found at their local thrift store or discovering a valuable antique among their grandmother's kitchenware, which might have you wondering what treasures your own kitchen cupboard might hold and whether they could be considered vintage or antique. You'll see these two terms applied to a wide range of styles, and often interchangeably. Ask an expert, however, and they will tell you that the words do have specific meanings.

An antique is anything more than 100 years old, while vintage is considered to be anything 20 to 99 years old. Putting an age on these definitions rather than a particular decade means that the category certain items fall into will change as time passes. What does this mean for your cookware? Well although it's a useful distinction to know, the value of any old cookware will depend on more factors than simply what label can be applied to it.

Although serious antique dealers will abide by these definitions, for the most part, the words vintage and antique can be used to describe anything old. So whether you're buying or selling, it pays to brush up on the history of vintage cookware.