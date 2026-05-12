Why Everyone Should Avoid Leaving Hot Pans On Kitchen Counters
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It's no secret that taking good care of your things keeps them nicer for longer. It's also no secret that not all countertops are created equal. Still, regardless of your choice in countertop material, they all have one thing in common: Placing a hot pan directly on top of your kitchen counter — including more durable surfaces like granite and marble — can be a big mistake. Simply tossing down a trivet can go a long way to prevent discoloration or even burn marks.
Take, for instance, granite. When properly maintained, granite countertops last more than 30 years — which is a relief, considering that installation ranges from $2,400 to $5,000, depending on the size of kitchen. With its melting point of 2,300 degrees Fahrenheit, granite is designed to last the long haul, resisting both heat and scratches. But, even this stone comes with an achilles heel: Its seal is crucial for protection against moisture and discoloration.
Repeatedly setting scorching-hot pots and pans directly on that seal is a surefire way to wear the sealant down more quickly, subsequently compromising the barrier that keeps the granite looking good and operating well. Unnecessary or extreme heat exposure can shorten the lifespan of your countertops, regardless of the material, which can also lower the return on your investment if a kitchen remodel comes sooner rather than later.
Hot pans can compromise sealants and cause discoloration over time
Ultimately, some countertop materials are more forgiving of hot cookware than others. In addition to granite, porcelain and quartzite offer the strongest heat resistance. On the contrary, quartz and laminate like Formica are the least heat-resistant kitchen countertop materials due to the resin binder present in these manmade slabs, which is more liable to scorch and discolor. Marble countertops, with their lower melting point, are also susceptible to burns and color changes.
Thermal shock is what happens when the surface of your countertop cracks due to direct contact with a hot pan. It's less likely to happen with more heat-resistant materials, but all natural and manmade materials alike respond to heat in some way. Sometimes, if not surface cracking, thermal shock manifests in the form of chemical reactions, which can structurally alter the stone pattern of granite countertops and cause them to look different or even discolor.
So, no matter the material they are, treat your countertops with care with one quick protective habit: Always pop a trivet under hot pots and pans before you set them down. A pack of Walfos Silicone Trivet Mats sells for less than $10 on Amazon — and it could end up saving you thousands.