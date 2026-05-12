Why Everyone Should Avoid Leaving Hot Pans On Kitchen Counters

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It's no secret that taking good care of your things keeps them nicer for longer. It's also no secret that not all countertops are created equal. Still, regardless of your choice in countertop material, they all have one thing in common: Placing a hot pan directly on top of your kitchen counter — including more durable surfaces like granite and marble — can be a big mistake. Simply tossing down a trivet can go a long way to prevent discoloration or even burn marks.

Take, for instance, granite. When properly maintained, granite countertops last more than 30 years — which is a relief, considering that installation ranges from $2,400 to $5,000, depending on the size of kitchen. With its melting point of 2,300 degrees Fahrenheit, granite is designed to last the long haul, resisting both heat and scratches. But, even this stone comes with an achilles heel: Its seal is crucial for protection against moisture and discoloration.

Repeatedly setting scorching-hot pots and pans directly on that seal is a surefire way to wear the sealant down more quickly, subsequently compromising the barrier that keeps the granite looking good and operating well. Unnecessary or extreme heat exposure can shorten the lifespan of your countertops, regardless of the material, which can also lower the return on your investment if a kitchen remodel comes sooner rather than later.