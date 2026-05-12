Give Your Long Island Iced Tea A Hot Toddy-Inspired Upgrade

"I wish this Long Island Iced Tea was cozier," said no one ever. Although, if you've ever yearned for a stronger hot toddy to offset chilly weather, then maybe a "cozy-fied" Long Island is just the bevvy you've been imagining. The unpretentious, "what you see is what you get" prowess of the Long Island Iced Tea has widely drawn as much humble adulation as sneering scorn from the mixology world. But, its straightforward foundation is what makes this drink the ideal candidate for an inventive facelift. The cocktail's basic formula combines four types of liquor, plus some triple sec, lemon juice, and cola. When that punchy Long Island meets a classic hot toddy, the result is a warming, high-ABV sipper that feels oh-so-right.

A traditional hot toddy floats whiskey, lemon juice, and honey in a mug of hot water — simple yet effective, and designed to warm the body. However, this boozy reimagination skips the whiskey, instead adding pretty much every other base liquor into the mix. Feel free to use our simple and strong Long Island Iced Tea recipe as a jumping-off point. To make a classic Long Island, per our recipe, a ½-ounce pour (each) of vodka, gin, white rum, tequila, triple sec, honey, and lemon juice get wet-shaken, strained into an ice-filled glass, and filled to the brim with cola. Instead, to craft a toddy-inspired Long Island Tea, home bartenders can forego the shaker and ice, simply combining all of the ingredients (except the cola) directly in a serving glass, then topping with boiling water.