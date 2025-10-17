We Asked A Bartender How To Make A Long Island Iced Tea Taste Expensive

Long Island iced tea snags a place on many a bar menu, and for good reason. It's a universally loved cocktail with plenty of boozy flavors, carrying an uncomplicated air of simplicity. In fact, a mixture so basic practically begs for an occasional bit of innovation. With that in mind, we reached out to a expert on the topic, Mixologist Julie Reiner, who recently mixed up mocktails for a Naturemade x Tenspace pop-up inspired by Naturemade vitamins.

In particular, Reiner provided some input on making a Long Island iced tea taste expensive, raising it to the level of a high-quality cocktail. As expected, she acknowledged that this cocktail "is what it is," calling it a kitchen sink kind of drink with "everything in it." Given that the panoply of core ingredients rarely changes (vodka, gin, tequila, and white rum spirits, plus lemon juice, triple sec, simple syrup, and cola), then raising the quality often comes down to using better ingredients.

Though it's possible to employ high-end, more expensive gin or tequila, the ingredient changes don't have to be the booze itself. "I don't know that you need to necessarily splurge to make it nice," says Reiner. "I would recommend using fresh lemon juice and a sour mix if you want to actually make it taste better." Other ways to fancy up a Long Island iced tea involve presentation and adding some spice to the equation.