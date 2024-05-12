The Hawaiian Iced Tea Gives Its Long Island Cousin A Tropical Twist

The Long Island Iced Tea reigns supreme as a legendary cocktail, but have you ever wanted a tropical twist on this familiar favorite? A lesser-known but equally delightful variation, the Hawaiian iced tea, brings a refreshing touch of the islands to this beloved drink. This vibrant cocktail ditches the combination of multiple high-proof spirits for a lighter and more flavorful profile.

The Long Island Iced Tea is known for its potent mix of spirits. Despite its name, this drink contains no actual tea but combines vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec, sour mix, and a splash of cola for color and flavor. It's a drink renowned for its powerful yet surprisingly balanced taste. While there are plenty of ways to upgrade the original, contrasting its Long Island cousin, the Hawaiian iced tea introduces a unique twist that's hard to resist. Instead of the traditional cola, this cocktail opts for pineapple juice as the base, lending a sweeter, fruitier profile. This easy switch amplifies a smoother, more rounded flavor, making it an ideal choice for beach gatherings and summer celebrations.