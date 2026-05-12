9 Discontinued IHOP Menu Items Customers Miss

There are many chain restaurants for burger lovers and for those who adore a crispy chicken sandwich. There are even plenty of chain restaurants designed for seafood enthusiasts, but if you're a breakfast person, there are only a handful of chains that cater to your taste. IHOP is one of them. The chain is best known for its fluffy pancakes, but it offers a wide variety of breakfast and lunch diner classics at affordable prices. However, if you're a regular at your local IHOP, then you've probably noticed that menu items come and go all the time. That's great when a new, interesting menu item is introduced, but when they take your favorites away, it can be a huge bummer.

Unfortunately, that's what's happened with all of the following IHOP menu items. Whether these were limited-time offers from the jump, or they were simply removed to make way for new dishes, customers were sad to see them go. We can still hope for them to come back someday — until then, we'll enjoy thinking back on these menu items with nostalgia.