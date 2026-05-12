The Best Fast Food Cheeseburger Comes From An Iconic West Coast Chain

There are few foods more dear to an American's heart than a cheeseburger. They're as much a staple at backyard barbecues as they are at five-star steakhouses. But no cheeseburger is more significant than a good old-fashioned fast food cheeseburger. So, we set out to find the best fast food cheeseburger by sampling and ranking 8 different cheeseburgers from all the famous chains. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the winner, by far, was the iconic West coast chain: In-N-Out Burger.

Each cheeseburger was ranked according to overall flavor, heartiness, value, presentation, and the quality of each individual ingredient. For our taste tester, In-N-Out checked off all the criteria boxes. An In-N-Out burger is as basic as they come, with a toasted bun layered with a beef patty, American cheese, sliced onions, lettuce, tomato, and In-N-Out's signature spread. All this is further enhanced with the addition of grilled onions.

Everything from the appearance to the taste of this cheeseburger was comforting, hearty, and felt homemade, a big detour from the generic "fast food" taste of every other competitor. The grilled onions add a richness and caramelized depth to take this burger over the top. But the raw veggies are fresh, the meaty patty and melted American cheese is cooked to perfection, and the slather of sauce offers just the right amount of a creamy zesty kick to tie it all together. Plus, this burger looks as good as it tastes, and its low price outshines the other fast food joints.