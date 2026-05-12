Not The Oven, Not The Grill: Prime Rib Is Melt-In-Your-Mouth Tender When You Cook It Like This

Prime rib is an outstanding dish, packed with juice, moisture, and meaty flavor. Because it takes some serious time and effort to prepare, many reserve it for special occasions and holidays — though, that process can be made easier by following these prime rib tips. However, if you want to get prime rib on your plate faster without any decline in quality, you'll want to look to one handy appliance: an Instant Pot.

Our recipe for delicious Instant Pot prime rib begins with searing the roast on all sides in melted butter. Do this in the pot before adding red wine, beef stock, and all your favorite seasonings. Once the meat has cooked, it must be rested and seared again to develop a proper crust and protect that juicy interior. Don't skip that step! Use the remaining liquid left in the pot to create a tasty au jus for serving, and you're done. It's just that simple.

From start to finish, the whole process only takes about an hour and a half. But this expedited way to craft a steakhouse-worthy cut on your plate is not just faster; it's just as tasty. The Instant Pot prime rib turns out just as tender and juicy as the one baked in your oven or cooked on a grill. It just does so in considerably less time.