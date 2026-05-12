Not The Oven, Not The Grill: Prime Rib Is Melt-In-Your-Mouth Tender When You Cook It Like This
Prime rib is an outstanding dish, packed with juice, moisture, and meaty flavor. Because it takes some serious time and effort to prepare, many reserve it for special occasions and holidays — though, that process can be made easier by following these prime rib tips. However, if you want to get prime rib on your plate faster without any decline in quality, you'll want to look to one handy appliance: an Instant Pot.
Our recipe for delicious Instant Pot prime rib begins with searing the roast on all sides in melted butter. Do this in the pot before adding red wine, beef stock, and all your favorite seasonings. Once the meat has cooked, it must be rested and seared again to develop a proper crust and protect that juicy interior. Don't skip that step! Use the remaining liquid left in the pot to create a tasty au jus for serving, and you're done. It's just that simple.
From start to finish, the whole process only takes about an hour and a half. But this expedited way to craft a steakhouse-worthy cut on your plate is not just faster; it's just as tasty. The Instant Pot prime rib turns out just as tender and juicy as the one baked in your oven or cooked on a grill. It just does so in considerably less time.
How to give your pot roast the steakhouse treatment
All the ways that you might traditionally upgrade prime rib can be used to do so here. For one, you can rub an array of seasonings on the prime rib to infuse it with more flavor. While our recipe, developed by Kit Hondrum, calls for garlic, you can also use a handful of citrus zest to give your prime rib an exciting and flavorful pop. This will match the natural sweet undercurrents of the cut while also enhancing its aroma. Another savory addition to consider is MSG, which will hone the umami, resulting au jus into a steakhouse-worthy experience.
Don't forget to enjoy your prime rib with any number of sides, from cauliflower and potatoes to green beans and roasted carrots. This prime rib recipe requires very little babysitting — aside from the sear at the beginning and end of the cooking process — so you can focus all of your attention on crafting the perfect flavorful sides as it cooks. You're bound to love how quick and easy it makes pot roast, making it a recipe worth trying for a cozy weekend in.
To make it at home, be sure to review our delicious Instant Pot prime rib recipe.