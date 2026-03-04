Stop Cooking Prime Rib In The Oven: It Tastes Better Like This
Prime rib is the crème de la crème of cuts. It's often reserved for enjoying on steakhouse trips, as its large size and centerpiece status intimidate many home cooks. But there are many tips for cooking prime rib at home worth following. Chief among them? Turn to your grill instead of your oven for tastier prime rib (or rib roast).
Cooking prime rib on the grill rather than in the oven will give you more smoky flavor and that signature char of a steak — just on a juicy, thick cut like prime rib. It's important to note that this method works best for rib steaks that are about 2 inches thick and weigh about 2 pounds. This thickness is conducive to cooking on the grill, as you can sear the steak until it's browned on both sides before moving it off the heat and letting it finish until the center reaches 120 F. From there, the steaks will need to rest an additional 10 minutes until they come to the right temperature for serving (at between 130 F and 140 F — meaning it's still pink and juicy on the inside and perfectly seared on the outside).
Fire up those coals: It's time to grill!
There are some important mistakes to avoid when it comes to grilling prime rib (or preparing it in general). The first is cooking it straight from the fridge. The steak needs to be at room temperature to grill evenly. Another mistake to avoid is skipping the all-important rest. Since you're going to pull the rib steaks off the heat before they reach a "safe" internal temperature, you need to give them enough time to cook through and redistribute their juices. Cutting into them prematurely will cause the juice to seep out, resulting in a poorly textured and sad cut.
Another point of consideration is seasoning. Adding too many unique, flavorful, or punchy seasonings to your steak — of any type — distracts and detracts from the meat that you have on your plate. Keep your seasonings minimal; some of the best for prime rib include kosher salt, pepper, and maybe a Montreal seasoning — if you want to go wild. Some roasted garlic and thyme could also do this cut—and its grilled adaptation — well.