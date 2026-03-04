Stop Cooking Prime Rib In The Oven: It Tastes Better Like This

Prime rib is the crème de la crème of cuts. It's often reserved for enjoying on steakhouse trips, as its large size and centerpiece status intimidate many home cooks. But there are many tips for cooking prime rib at home worth following. Chief among them? Turn to your grill instead of your oven for tastier prime rib (or rib roast).

Cooking prime rib on the grill rather than in the oven will give you more smoky flavor and that signature char of a steak — just on a juicy, thick cut like prime rib. It's important to note that this method works best for rib steaks that are about 2 inches thick and weigh about 2 pounds. This thickness is conducive to cooking on the grill, as you can sear the steak until it's browned on both sides before moving it off the heat and letting it finish until the center reaches 120 F. From there, the steaks will need to rest an additional 10 minutes until they come to the right temperature for serving (at between 130 F and 140 F — meaning it's still pink and juicy on the inside and perfectly seared on the outside).