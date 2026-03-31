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It's not every day you find yourself prepping and cooking prime rib, but if you're planning to serve this top-tier standing roast, there are some tips you need to make the absolute best prime rib every time. One of the most important aspects to cooking prime rib is making sure it's well seasoned. To thoroughly flavor the meat, you need to make sure there's sufficient seasoning to penetrate the entire roast. The best seasonings for prime rib are fortunately a matter of preference, but MSG is the one ingredient that will elevate a well-seasoned roast to perfection.

MSG, also known as monosodium glutamate, is the sodium salt of an amino acid that's naturally occurring in certain foods we actually eat frequently. The Japanese have long identified MSG as having the fifth taste of umami (savory, rich, and complex). Despite the biggest misconception about MSG to rest, it's not a chemical additive and it isn't bad for you. In fact, MSG is your secret weapon for more flavorful BBQ, steaks, and yes, prime rib too.

While you can achieve the desired umami flavor profile by simply adding MSG to your dry rub or liquid-based seasoning, there are a few different ways to get the most umami bang for your buck. Once such method is to make a coating of MSG for your rib roast, similar to salt-baking.