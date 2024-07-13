MSG Is Your Secret Weapon For More Flavorful BBQ

Summer's here and it's time to fire up that grill, dust off your barbecue recipes, and start unleashing the grill maestro within. If you've been making fine barbecue but are looking for that secret ingredient to take it to the masterpiece level regardless of the regional style, we've got the scoop: What you need is MSG.

MSG, or monosodium glutamate (try saying that five times fast!), is not a stranger in Asian cuisine, nor is it in the Western food industry. This food additive with an umami flavor stimulates taste receptors on your tongue and enhances certain flavors in food. You may have seen it in store-bought rice, soups, potato chips, hot dogs, seasoning blends, condiments, BBQ sauce, and even baby formula. Now, it's about to become your barbecue helper, giving a boost to the usual flavors and making them all the more palatable.

Incorporating MSG into your barbecue routine doesn't require you to be a master of concoctions. Simply dry rub it directly on your meat, add it to the seasoning mix or marinade, or mix it into your homemade BBQ sauce. Start with about ¼ teaspoon per pound of meat, and adjust to taste. Some chefs do go big on this seasoning, but if you're a newbie, just a small pinch can also go a long way.