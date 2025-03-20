Here's Exactly When To Add Dry Rub To Prime Rib For The Best Flavor

When it comes to decadent prime rib, a dry rub might just be one of the simplest ways to make sure this oven-baked beef is full of flavor with a nice crust on the outside. The key to achieving that with this pricey cut of meat is to add the dry rub at the right time. To help, Troy Guard, owner and executive chef of TAG Restaurant Group, has the answer.

"I like to season prime rib about an hour before cooking," the chef explains. "An hour is enough time for the seasoning to start working into the meat while still letting that great beefy flavor shine. If you're smoking or working with a larger cut, you can go longer, but for prime rib, simple is best."

There are many different options for a prime rib dry rub. For an effortless meal, pick up a jar or packet of a dry rub seasoning from the grocery store. If you want to mix one up yourself, reach for this three-ingredient dry rub recipe. Or, use a mixture of your favorite herbs and spices like dried basil, rosemary, thyme, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika. You can also add some heat with ingredients like Cajun seasoning, jerk seasoning, or a dash of cayenne pepper for some heat.