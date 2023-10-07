Use Mayo As A Creamy Swap For Egg Wash When Breading Meat
Boasting a crispy and crunchy exterior along with a juicy and tender interior, it's easy to understand why breaded meat is a favorite. Despite that the process of coating cutlets in flour, dipping them in egg wash, and dunking them in breadcrumbs can be lengthy, it is fairly simple. However, it can prove complicated if you're missing ingredients. Breadcrumbs can easily be traded for crushed crackers or chips, but when it comes to a component like egg wash, searching for a replacement is a bit trickier. But, what if we told you that mayonnaise was a suitable — and, potentially, better — swap for the eggy ingredient?
There are more than a few reasons why mayo makes sense as a substitute for egg wash. Since they both share the same main ingredient (eggs), they function in very similar ways. Much like egg wash acts as a binding agent to help seasonings and breadcrumbs stick to meat, creamy mayonnaise also manages to do the same. Additionally, just like egg wash, mayo can promote browning, thanks to its decadent fat component. In fact, mayonnaise might even be a better option when compared to egg wash because it can create a sort of barrier to lock in juices as cutlets cook, producing a juicier result. Whether you ran out of eggs, need to use up mayonnaise that's nearing its expiration date, or just crave tastier breaded meats, you can't go wrong with using mayonnaise in place of egg wash.
Making the swap for mayo is simple
Regular, vegan, light, olive oil, Kewpie — any type of mayonnaise can be a viable substitute for egg wash. That said, while traditional mayonnaises will generally impart a velvety mouthfeel along with a much richer taste when compared to egg wash, should you want added complexity, you can also work with flavored mayonnaise. Either opt for ready-made mayos that offer a kick of garlic or spice, or craft your own flavored mayo by whisking a zesty condiment like mustard or honey into your "mayo wash" beforehand.
Given that mayonnaise adheres better to meat as opposed to slippery egg wash, you can forgo the flour. Instead, dive right in and coat the raw pieces of protein directly in mayo. As for how much to apply, our advice is to use the condiment modestly. Since it is quite thick, rather than fully dredging cutlets in the sauce, use a brush to evenly (and thinly!) apply the mayonnaise over the meat. Then, continue by pressing breadcrumbs into the protein and shaking off any excess, before cooking to golden perfection. A flavorful swap that can save you time and effort, using mayo instead of egg wash will make breaded pork chops, chicken cutlets, and steak filets that much tastier!