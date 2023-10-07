Use Mayo As A Creamy Swap For Egg Wash When Breading Meat

Boasting a crispy and crunchy exterior along with a juicy and tender interior, it's easy to understand why breaded meat is a favorite. Despite that the process of coating cutlets in flour, dipping them in egg wash, and dunking them in breadcrumbs can be lengthy, it is fairly simple. However, it can prove complicated if you're missing ingredients. Breadcrumbs can easily be traded for crushed crackers or chips, but when it comes to a component like egg wash, searching for a replacement is a bit trickier. But, what if we told you that mayonnaise was a suitable — and, potentially, better — swap for the eggy ingredient?

There are more than a few reasons why mayo makes sense as a substitute for egg wash. Since they both share the same main ingredient (eggs), they function in very similar ways. Much like egg wash acts as a binding agent to help seasonings and breadcrumbs stick to meat, creamy mayonnaise also manages to do the same. Additionally, just like egg wash, mayo can promote browning, thanks to its decadent fat component. In fact, mayonnaise might even be a better option when compared to egg wash because it can create a sort of barrier to lock in juices as cutlets cook, producing a juicier result. Whether you ran out of eggs, need to use up mayonnaise that's nearing its expiration date, or just crave tastier breaded meats, you can't go wrong with using mayonnaise in place of egg wash.