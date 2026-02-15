Next Time You Make Prime Rib, Rub A Handful Of This All Over The Beef (It's Heavenly)

A well-prepared prime rib is as delicious as it is often prohibitively expensive, so you may understandably be wary of any unfamiliar adulteration to your magnificent slab of big-ticket beef. But if you're serving up a show-stopper like prime rib, you'll want it to be the best that it can be, and one way of ensuring that is with the aid of orange zest.

To appreciate what orange or any other kind of citrus zest can bring to your prime rib, it is important to understand the function of a meat rub and how it imparts flavor. While marinades typically contain a combination of oil and acid, which permeates and tenderizes the meat by breaking down proteins while keeping it moist, a rub is an aromatic mixture of herbs, spices, or other seasonings that flavors the meat's exterior. Once applied, the rub will undergo various chemical reactions as the meat cooks (rubs containing sugar, for example, will spur caramelization) and yield a deeper, richer, more complex-tasting crust.

The transformative power of a good dry rub is prized among barbecue enthusiasts, many of whom have their own favored rub recipes that come with an intimidating laundry list of ingredients. With a high-quality piece of meat like prime rib, however, sometimes less is more, particularly if you want the bold, distinct flavor of orange zest to stand out. Martha Stewart's recipe for prime rib, for example, features only salt, pepper, olive oil, bay leaves, and sage. For a three-rib beef roast, Stewart recommends adding ⅓ cup of freshly grated orange zest, which is combined with all the other ingredients and used to coat the prime rib. The meat is then covered and refrigerated overnight to allow the flavors to deepen.