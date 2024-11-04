The Orange Zest Mistake That Makes Cake Taste Bitter

Adding orange zest to baked goods is a great way to impart a bright orange flavor into them without having to alter the ratio of dry to wet ingredients (like you need to when adding orange juice). The grated flakes of orange peel also add a pop of speckled color to cakes, breads, cookies, and the like. When done right, orange-flavored treats taste sweet and citrusy. But if you've had your orange cake turn out tasting unpleasantly sharp and pungent, you might have added too much zest. The problem, however, could be less about the amount added and more about the technique. Grating too deep into the orange peel can result in bitter orange zest.

Only the outer layer of the orange peel is what you want to remove when zesting since this is what's citrusy and aromatic (and orange). However, this layer is thin — thinner than you might think. Underneath it lies the pith: the white, fibrous layer between the skin and the fruit's pulp or meat. The pith is easy to snag while zesting, and its bitter flavor overtakes the orange flavor of the skin. To avoid this, take care to zest only very superficially on the orange. Rotate the orange frequently to avoid wearing one part down too much and reaching the pith. If you see only white on the orange after zesting, you've gone too deep.