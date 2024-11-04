The Orange Zest Mistake That Makes Cake Taste Bitter
Adding orange zest to baked goods is a great way to impart a bright orange flavor into them without having to alter the ratio of dry to wet ingredients (like you need to when adding orange juice). The grated flakes of orange peel also add a pop of speckled color to cakes, breads, cookies, and the like. When done right, orange-flavored treats taste sweet and citrusy. But if you've had your orange cake turn out tasting unpleasantly sharp and pungent, you might have added too much zest. The problem, however, could be less about the amount added and more about the technique. Grating too deep into the orange peel can result in bitter orange zest.
Only the outer layer of the orange peel is what you want to remove when zesting since this is what's citrusy and aromatic (and orange). However, this layer is thin — thinner than you might think. Underneath it lies the pith: the white, fibrous layer between the skin and the fruit's pulp or meat. The pith is easy to snag while zesting, and its bitter flavor overtakes the orange flavor of the skin. To avoid this, take care to zest only very superficially on the orange. Rotate the orange frequently to avoid wearing one part down too much and reaching the pith. If you see only white on the orange after zesting, you've gone too deep.
Now that you know how, let's get zesty
Orange cake is a classic use for these citrus shreds. The light, tender cake can be baked in a loaf, bundt, or cake pan and is usually finished with a glaze and more zest. But there are many more uses for orange zest in both sweet and savory cooking. To go all out with the color orange, you can add orange zest to pumpkin pie crust for a fall dessert with a citrusy twist. Orange zest is also a must-have ingredient for bread pudding since the pop of citrus takes the flavor to the next level.
A bit of orange zest also brightens a cup of hot chocolate — the flavors will make you nostalgic for a Terry's Chocolate Orange. Another surprising beverage that benefits from the addition is your morning cup of joe. Add orange zest to coffee grounds before brewing to make a cafe-quality blend at home. Whichever way you choose to use it, proper zesting technique will make or break the dish, and a microplane will help you achieve the best results.