Gumbo, which is a hearty stew, is a popular dish in Louisiana's Creole cuisine. It has African, Native American, and European roots, with the name coming from the Bantu word for okra. Okra is often an ingredient used to add flavor and to thicken the gumbo. In our rich, slightly spicy, and deeply flavorful vegetarian version, we start by toasting flour in oil at length to make a dark brown roux. Then we add the Holy Trinity of Louisiana vegetables — onion, celery, and bell pepper — as well as broth and spices. Traditional gumbo is full of a combination of shrimp, crab, oysters, sausage, chicken, or other meats.

With all that seafood and meat, what's a vegetarian trying to recreate gumbo to do? Luckily, you can make a delicious gumbo without them. Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a vegetarian gumbo recipe that features three hearty plant-based ingredients instead: seasoned baked tofu, marinated cremini mushrooms, and black-eyed peas. The rest is based on the traditional gumbo-making method, but we use vegetable broth and add ingredients to the tofu and mushrooms for a stronger, smokier, more savory flavor. To make sure this is vegetarian, use vegan Worcestershire sauce. The recipe also includes steps for making your own Creole seasoning.

You can enjoy this recipe whether you're a plant-based eater or not, because it's delicious, loaded with healthy fiber, and has flavor elements of traditional gumbo thanks to the dark roux and seasonings. Serve the gumbo over white rice alongside crusty bread for a satisfying and nourishing meal.